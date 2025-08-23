iDREAM in Silence Auction - The PIECEMASTER

iDREAM Sankofa Square





A Historic Two-Sided Art Installation for the Renaming of Dundas Square to Sankofa Square supported by iDREAM marking a powerful cultural shift in the heart of Toronto, Sankofa Square by The Piecemaster stands as the first-ever large-scale, two-sided artwork created specifically to commemorate the renaming of Dundas Square to Sankofa Square.





Prominently featured are the words: "iDREAM Diversity and Inclusivity"—a message aligned with the values of iDREAM, the organization supporting this historic initiative. The front of the piece invites viewers to imagine a future rooted in unity, remembrance, and belonging.





The front, the elegant Sankofa bird—a revered West African symbol of reflection and progress—is brought to life through a handcrafted 3D sculpture. Built from foam core and richly finished with luxurious fabric with feathers, the bird rises beneath a painted silhouette of Toronto’s skyline. Surrounding it, a vibrant spectrum of silhouetted figures in diverse colours represents the multicultural spirit of the city.





The reverse side presents a powerful hand-painted portrait of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., evoking the global legacy of justice, peace, and civil rights. His image serves as a poignant reminder of the enduring struggle for equity and the importance of reclaiming public space through truth and acknowledgment.





More than an artwork, Sankofa Square is a symbol of transformation—a visual bridge between past and future, identity and hope, created to honour this landmark moment in Toronto's history.





Size: 5.10ft x 4 ft

Depth: 6.5 inch

Weight: 24kg

Medium: 3D Hand Crafted.

Design concept: 2 sided 3D/2D

Materials: Stone, paper, feathers, foam core, acrylic paint, acrylic, wood,

Duration: 4 weeks



