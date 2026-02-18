Impact Project

Impact Project

Iftar Solidaire | Solidarity Iftar – Mosquée Fatima Zohra | CEP x MSAUQAM x IP

2012 Rue Saint-Dominique

Montréal, QC H2X 1G9, Canada

Participation
Free

Inscription pour participer à l’Iftar solidaire.
Merci d’indiquer plus bas le nombre de plats, desserts ou boissons que vous comptez ramener afin de nourrir des jeûneurs.
Chaque contribution est une sadaqa. 🧡

___________________


Registration to take part in the Solidarity Iftar.
Please indicate below the number of dishes, desserts, or drinks you plan to bring in order to feed those who are fasting.
Every contribution is a sadaqah. 🧡

Repas complet | Full meal
Free
Dessert / Fruits / Boissons | Desserts / Fruits / Drinks
Free

