Iftar Solidaire | Solidarity Iftar – Mosquée Fatima Zohra | CEP x MSAUQAM x IP

Inscription pour participer à l’Iftar solidaire.

Merci d’indiquer plus bas le nombre de plats, desserts ou boissons que vous comptez ramener afin de nourrir des jeûneurs.

Chaque contribution est une sadaqa. 🧡

___________________





Registration to take part in the Solidarity Iftar.

Please indicate below the number of dishes, desserts, or drinks you plan to bring in order to feed those who are fasting.

Every contribution is a sadaqah. 🧡