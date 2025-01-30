Ignite Centre for eLearning closed Silent Auction

One bottle of 2016 Old Main Red, and one bottle of 2017 Old Main Red. A blend of Cab Sauv, Cab Franc, and Merlot, hand picked grapes from the Naramata BC winery in October, 2016 and 2017 respectively. Aged in French oak for 22 months before being bottled. 14.5%. Thank you to Lanigan and Edwards Wine Merchants for their generous donation! https://www.lanigan-edwards.com/

One bottle of 2016 Old Main Red, and one bottle of 2017 Old Main Red. A blend of Cab Sauv, Cab Franc, and Merlot, hand picked grapes from the Naramata BC winery in October, 2016 and 2017 respectively. Aged in French oak for 22 months before being bottled. 14.5%. Thank you to Lanigan and Edwards Wine Merchants for their generous donation! https://www.lanigan-edwards.com/

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