Ignite Centre for eLearning closed Silent Auction

2 bottles of Kettle Valley Winery Old Main Red - $100 value!
$60
Starting bid
One bottle of 2016 Old Main Red, and one bottle of 2017 Old Main Red. A blend of Cab Sauv, Cab Franc, and Merlot, hand picked grapes from the Naramata BC winery in October, 2016 and 2017 respectively. Aged in French oak for 22 months before being bottled. 14.5%. Thank you to Lanigan and Edwards Wine Merchants for their generous donation! https://www.lanigan-edwards.com/
One bottle of 2016 Old Main Red, and one bottle of 2017 Old Main Red. A blend of Cab Sauv, Cab Franc, and Merlot, hand picked grapes from the Naramata BC winery in October, 2016 and 2017 respectively. Aged in French oak for 22 months before being bottled. 14.5%. Thank you to Lanigan and Edwards Wine Merchants for their generous donation! https://www.lanigan-edwards.com/
2 bottles (1 red 1white) Ernie Els Big Easy Wine-$50 value!
$30
Starting bid
One bottle 2020 Red Blend from the Western Cape, South Africa. "Spicy and filled with fresh fruit flavours leading to a soft, silky finish!" (14%) and one bottle 2022 Chenin Blanc - fresh and tropical! (13.5%). Thank you to Lanigan and Edwards Wine Merchants for their generous donation! https://www.lanigan-edwards.com/
One bottle 2020 Red Blend from the Western Cape, South Africa. "Spicy and filled with fresh fruit flavours leading to a soft, silky finish!" (14%) and one bottle 2022 Chenin Blanc - fresh and tropical! (13.5%). Thank you to Lanigan and Edwards Wine Merchants for their generous donation! https://www.lanigan-edwards.com/
1 Ken Forrester Merlot & 1 Hugo Shiraz Cab-$50 value!
$35
Starting bid
From South Africa, A 2015 bottle of Ken Forrester Merlot. Hints of coffee and blackberry flavours in this smooth Merlot (14.5%). And from the Hugo Family Estate in Australia, a Shiraz Cabernet with hints of cherry, plum, and black currant (14.5%). Thank you to Lanigan and Edwards Wine Merchants for their generous donation! https://www.lanigan-edwards.com/
From South Africa, A 2015 bottle of Ken Forrester Merlot. Hints of coffee and blackberry flavours in this smooth Merlot (14.5%). And from the Hugo Family Estate in Australia, a Shiraz Cabernet with hints of cherry, plum, and black currant (14.5%). Thank you to Lanigan and Edwards Wine Merchants for their generous donation! https://www.lanigan-edwards.com/
1 2019 Petit Chablis and 1 2019 Saint-Veran -$70 value!
$40
Starting bid
From France, a bottle of Guillaume Vrignaud Petit Chablis (13%) and also from France, a bottle of Saint-Veran , with crisp citrus lemon flavours (13%). Thank you to Lanigan and Edwards Wine Merchants for their generous donation! https://www.lanigan-edwards.com/
From France, a bottle of Guillaume Vrignaud Petit Chablis (13%) and also from France, a bottle of Saint-Veran , with crisp citrus lemon flavours (13%). Thank you to Lanigan and Edwards Wine Merchants for their generous donation! https://www.lanigan-edwards.com/
1 bottle Lapis Luna Cab Sauv and 1 bottle rose - $60 value!
$40
Starting bid
Enjoy a beautiful pairing with dinner with these wines graciously donated by Sherbrooke! 1 bottle of Lapis Luna Cabernet Sauvignon, and 1 bottle of Parajes del Valle Bobal Ecologico Rosado. $60 value from our friends at Sherbrooke Liquor Co.: https://sherbrookeliquor.com/
Enjoy a beautiful pairing with dinner with these wines graciously donated by Sherbrooke! 1 bottle of Lapis Luna Cabernet Sauvignon, and 1 bottle of Parajes del Valle Bobal Ecologico Rosado. $60 value from our friends at Sherbrooke Liquor Co.: https://sherbrookeliquor.com/
$50 gift card to Sherbrooke Liquor
$25
Starting bid
Thanks to Anne and David Owens at Sherbrooke Liquor in Edmonton for this generous $50 gift card! Support local! (Edmonton only). https://sherbrookeliquor.com/
Thanks to Anne and David Owens at Sherbrooke Liquor in Edmonton for this generous $50 gift card! Support local! (Edmonton only). https://sherbrookeliquor.com/
Old Forester 1870 Original Batch Bourbon - $68 value!
$40
Starting bid
Old Forester 1870 Original Batch Bourbon, 750 ML
1870 - Nose: Notes of caramel, brown sugar, charred oak, and rye spice. Thank you to Kyle and Amber Szabo for this donation! Delivery in Calgary/Edmonton/Lethbridge
Old Forester 1870 Original Batch Bourbon, 750 ML
1870 - Nose: Notes of caramel, brown sugar, charred oak, and rye spice. Thank you to Kyle and Amber Szabo for this donation! Delivery in Calgary/Edmonton/Lethbridge
Old Forester Whiskey Row 1920 Bourbon - $85 value!
$50
Starting bid
Old Forester Whiskey Row 1920 Bourbon 750 ML Nose - The aroma is an intense medley of cherry preserves, drippy caramel, dark chocolate, thickened maple syrup and seasoned oak spiciness. In terms of taste, dark caramel coats layers of malt nuttiness and sweet graham cracker all warmed by green peppercorn and coriander spice brightened with a hint of cedar. Thank you to Kyle and Amber Szabo for this donation! Delivery in Calgary/Edmonton/Lethbridge
Old Forester Whiskey Row 1920 Bourbon 750 ML Nose - The aroma is an intense medley of cherry preserves, drippy caramel, dark chocolate, thickened maple syrup and seasoned oak spiciness. In terms of taste, dark caramel coats layers of malt nuttiness and sweet graham cracker all warmed by green peppercorn and coriander spice brightened with a hint of cedar. Thank you to Kyle and Amber Szabo for this donation! Delivery in Calgary/Edmonton/Lethbridge
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!