Ignite Centre for eLearning closed Silent Auction

From South Africa, A 2015 bottle of Ken Forrester Merlot. Hints of coffee and blackberry flavours in this smooth Merlot (14.5%). And from the Hugo Family Estate in Australia, a Shiraz Cabernet with hints of cherry, plum, and black currant (14.5%). Thank you to Lanigan and Edwards Wine Merchants for their generous donation! https://www.lanigan-edwards.com/