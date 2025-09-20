Ignite Centre for eLearning closed Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
One bottle 2020 Red Blend from the Western Cape, South Africa. "Spicy and filled with fresh fruit flavours leading to a soft, silky finish!" (14%) and one bottle 2022 Chenin Blanc - fresh and tropical! (13.5%). Thank you to Lanigan and Edwards Wine Merchants for their generous donation! https://www.lanigan-edwards.com/
From South Africa, A 2015 bottle of Ken Forrester Merlot. Hints of coffee and blackberry flavours in this smooth Merlot (14.5%). And from the Hugo Family Estate in Australia, a Shiraz Cabernet with hints of cherry, plum, and black currant (14.5%). Thank you to Lanigan and Edwards Wine Merchants for their generous donation! https://www.lanigan-edwards.com/
From France, a bottle of Guillaume Vrignaud Petit Chablis (13%) and also from France, a bottle of Saint-Veran , with crisp citrus lemon flavours (13%). Thank you to Lanigan and Edwards Wine Merchants for their generous donation! https://www.lanigan-edwards.com/
Old Forester 1870 Original Batch Bourbon, 750 ML
1870 - Nose: Notes of caramel, brown sugar, charred oak, and rye spice. Thank you to Kyle and Amber Szabo for this donation! Delivery in Calgary/Edmonton/Lethbridge
Enjoy a great show at the Vegan Street Restaurant: the Legendary Carly’s Angels Drag Show for the 2026 season - as well as a free pizza for the table! Check out this great spot in the historic Inglewood community in Calgary: https://www.veganstreet.ca/
