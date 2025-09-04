eventClosed

Ignite Centre for eLearning Silent Auction

Three Sisters Reflection by Jason Carter - $250 value
CA$125

This beautiful piece depicting the Three Sisters in Canmore is a 12" x 16" Giclee print on canvas and has been generously donated by the Carter-Ryan Gallery in Canmore. It has been signed and dated by gifted Indigenous artist Jason Carter. $250 value. Funds for this item will go toward the Elder Gilman Cardinal Scholarship for Indigenous Education at Ignite. View online: https://www.carter-ryan.com/gicle-prints-on-canvas/three-sisters-reflection. Delivery in Edmonton, Calgary, Lethbridge.

"Who is Boo?" Children's book series - $60 value
CA$40

This beautiful 3 book series is illustrated by Indigenous artist Jason Carter and written by Bridget Ryan from the Ryan-Carter Gallery in Canmore. The books are autographed by Jason and Bridget who support our upcoming auction. $60 value. https://www.carter-ryan.com/boo-books. Delivery in Edmonton, Calgary, Lethbridge.

Oilers McDavid/Draisaitl Print - $250 value
CA$100

Celebrate the Oilers with this awesome 21" x 27" framed print of best buddies Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. $250 value. Delivery in Edmonton, Calgary, Lethbridge.

Waterton Snowshoeing Adventure for 2!
CA$50

Enjoy a guided snowshoe adventure for 2 in Waterton Lakes National Park with All Stone Adventures (Melissa Duggan & Jonathan Alston)! Amazing views and a unique experience! $150 value!

Private Group VR Racing Experience for 6! $300 value!
CA$75

Get 5 friends together for one hour of virtual racing at DriVR in Lethbridge! $300 value!

Private Group VR Racing Experience for 6! $300 value! (Copy)
CA$75

Get 5 friends together for one hour of virtual racing at DriVR in Lethbridge! $300 value!

2L High Sierra Hydration Pack - $50 value
CA$30

Enjoy your hikes and rides with this NEW High Sierra Hydration Pack. Comfortable, convenient, with an expandable compartment and tuck-away sport flap! Thanks to Nancy Goebel for this donation! $50 value. Delivery in Edmonton, Calgary or Lethbridge.

Insulated picnic bag, utensils & water bottle
CA$15

Pack up your food and get ready for a great picnic with friends and family! This bag from the University of Calgary will keep your cool items cool and warm items warm! $30 value. Delivery in Edmonton, Calgary or Lethbridge.

30L Mountain Equipment Travel Backpack - $100 value
CA$40

This gently used Mountain Equipment backpack is perfect for hiking and travelling. With plenty of pocket and packing space, This awesome pack keeps life convenient on the trail or at your backcountry home away from home. $100 value

Autographed Stampeders Jersey - #7 Folarin Orimolade
CA$100

Grab this original, certified Stampeders jersey, autographed by Stamps defensive lineman Folarin Orimolade! $300 value!

Ribbon skirt making with Elder Kohkum Linda Piche-Gordon
CA$100

Ignite Elder Kohkum Linda Piche-Gordon is generously donating/sharing her time, materials, and most importantly, her teachings behind ribbon skirts. This is an invaluable opportunity to learn from our kind, compassionate Elder. Funds raised will go to our Elder Gilman Cardinal Scholarship Fund: t.ly/buLwY Edmonton-area only.

Customized/Personalized Firepit! $300 value
CA$100

This heavy duty, customized fire pit will add a terrific look and feel to any back yard! Donated by welder and Lauman family member Brandi Bittner, you won't want to miss out on this one! $300 value. Delivery in Edmonton, Calgary, Lethbridge.

Stained glass decoration - $100 value
CA$40

Christmas is coming! Enjoy this beautiful stained glass decoration, kindly donated by Ignite friend Shelby Sheen, handcrafted by a local artisan in Canmore. Measures 14" x 10.5". This piece would be a lovely gift or look great in your own home! $100 value. Delivery in Edmonton, Calgary, or Lethbridge.

2 Omni 105 portable kerosene heaters
CA$100

These two heaters are perfect for your garage! One is new in the box, the other used twice.

  • Patented Wick Life Extender
  • Triple Safety Shut-Off
  • Special Safety Guards to prevent accidental contact burn
  • Double Wall Tank Design that prevents fuel leakage even when the heater is tipped over
  • Wick-Stop Mechanism

Delivery in Edmonton, Calgary, Lethbridge


Haida Gwaii Gift package - $85 value!
CA$35

Bring the spirit of the west home with this this beautiful gift package from Haida Gwaii:

  • 4 placemats
  • 1 serving plate
  • 1 card wallet with raven print
  • 1 Haida Gwaii fridge magnet
Casino games table cover - $25 value
CA$10

Whether you enjoy a fun game of Blackjack or Craps, you'll be the life of the party with this NEW felt table cover! $25 value. Delivery in Edmonton, Calgary or Lethbridge.

"The Brass Vase" Print By Elmer W. Greene In Vintage
CA$50

This 33" x 27" lithograph print by Elmer W. Greene evokes the charm and tenacious love of floral prints that were all the rage through the 1930's and 1940's for home décor. Original frame, slightly worn but beautiful nonetheless. $200 value. Delivery in Edmonton, Calgary, and Lethbridge

$100 Amazon gift card!
CA$50

Shop 'til your heart's content (or until you've spent the $100) with Amazon! Thanks to Judy Doolan for this donation. Delivery in Edmonton, Calgary, Lethbridge.

Hand crafted lantern/garden accent piece - $150 value!
CA$60

This art piece features a galvanized metal can that has been transformed into a decorative lantern or garden accent piece. The front is intricately cut by hand control using a plasma torch with a large damask-style pattern.

Thank you to artisan Sharnee Trafford for this beautiful donation, valued at $150! Deliver in Calgary, Edmonton, and Lethbridge. Shop local! HoldfaST Welding & Design: #holdfast_welding_n_design

Ms. Steph's Handmade Purple Potato Perogies!
CA$40

Enjoy 4 dozen of Ms. Steph's (aka the Crazy Plant Lady) handmade purple potato perogies, made with love with purple potatoes freshly plucked from her own garden. Includes 2 Spragg's sausage links ($22 value) and one pound of butter! Yum! $75 value. Delivery in Edmonton, Calgary, Lethbridge

Edmonton Elks Autographed Team Print
CA$100

If you are an Edmonton Elks/Eskimos fan, you will want this invaluable 16" x 24" autographed print for your collection! Comes with certificate of authenticity. Delivery in Edmonton, Calgary, Lethbridge

2 tix Oilers/Flames December 23rd Game - $1,200 value!
CA$250

You won't want to miss this Alberta rivalry game at Rogers Place with excellent seats on December 23rd! Seats in Section 11, Row 20, Seats 6 & 7! Thank you to Ignite parents Carolyn and Randy Lynch for this incredibly generous donation to our fall silent auction. Go Oilers! Go Flames!

Telus Spark - 4 General Admission Tickets!
CA$30

Have a great day of fun and learning at the Telus Spark in Calgary! 4 General admission tickets - ~$100 in value!

Edmonton Rec Room Fun Night - $114 value!
CA$50

Enjoy a movie and some fun at the South Edmonton Rec Room! Win this package and you will receive 4 Be Our Guest Passes at any Cineplex location for a free movie, PLUS 2 x 2 hour game cards to use at the South Edmonton Rec Room for fun and games! $114 value!

5 Leadership books
CA$20

These foundational leadership books will inspire any aspiring or established leader:

  • The Five Secrets You Must Discover Before You Die by John Izzo
  • The Five Dysfunctions of a Team by Patrick Lencioni,
  • Who Moved My Cheese by Spencer Johnson
  • 75 Cage-Rattling Questions to Change the Way You Work by Dick Witney
  • Strengths Finder 2.0 by Tom Rath

$40 value - delivery in Edmonton, Calgary, Lethbridge.

6 week swim lesson session - $175 value!
CA$40

Enjoy this youth pass for six weeks of swimming lessons with Wahoo Swim School, just outside of Edmonton! Valued at $175!

Women's Lightweight Walking Sneakers Size 10.5 - $70 value!
CA$35

Brand new - never worn - Beautiful blue women's Air Athletic Running Shoes - Breathable Lightweight Walking Sneakers. Size 10.5. Low density PU material, soft texture, comfortable and lightweight, Excellent damping and anti-skid performance, can effectively absorb part of the reaction force, reduce the burden of the foot. $70 value! Delivery in Edmonton, Calgary, Lethbridge.

4 Shoresy Cast vs Oilers Alumni tix - $200 value!
CA$60

Have fun as the cast from the hit Crave original series face off against Oilers alumni at Rogeon January 23, 2026!! Seats TBA (lower bowl). Happily donated by Dr. Daylene :) More deets here: https://www.rogersplace.com/shoresy-classic-january-23-2026/

Harbinger Multi-Gym Elite chin up bar - $60 value!
CA$25

This NEW Harbinger Multi-Gym Elite is a portable gym system that can be used as doorway pull-up bars as well as for sit-ups, push-ups and dips. The Multi-Gym Elite targets arms, chest, core and back muscles with workouts that ensure maximum muscle engagement. its door frames up to 35" wide and up to 6" deep. Delivery to Edmonton, Calgary, Lethbridge

6 pack Nextlite recessed lights - $100 value!
CA$40

Discreet and simple design with adjustable aim for versatility. This recessed fixture comes complete with housing and trim.

  1. 3 1/4" White trim
  2. Uses 6 x 50Watt GU10 bulbs not included
  3. 6 pack recessed kit
Fitville Women's 6M Tennis/Pickleball Shoes - New!
CA$40

Up your game with these new in-box tennis/pickleball shoes! Features:

  • Spacious toe box that protects sensitive toes; say goodbye to cramped feet.
  • Support for Flat Feet and Corns Relief: Anatomical ArchCore insoles with moisture-wicking, enhanced by a supportive heel cup and arch design.
  • Enhanced Ventilation by Mesh Upper: Stretchable Mesh upper allows cool air to wick moisture away from your feet.
  • Prevent Pronation and Ankle Sprains: The TPU heel ring stabilizes your gait for secured peak performance.
  • Top-Notch Slip-Resistance: Our tread pattern rubber sole ensures anti-slip and long-lasting durability.

$120 value! Delivery in Edmonton, Calgary, Lethbridge

$50 gift card to the Junque Cellar! (Edmonton)
CA$25

If you are into checking out funky antiques and collectibles while strolling Whyte Ave in Edmonton, you'll definitely want to get your hands on these! Thanks to Margaret Metcalfe for this generous donation! Check them out at: https://www.facebook.com/junquecellaredm and https://www.instagram.com/junque.cellar/

Piano Starter Kit with Ms. Jenny! $150 value!
CA$40

Unlock your musical potential with this all-in-one piano starter bundle! Whether you're a beginner or looking to get back into the swing of things, this carefully curated kit has everything you need to start your piano journey. Inside, you'll find 3 online piano lessons to guide you step by step, an introductory piano book to learn the basics, fun and motivating stickers to personalize your learning experience, a handy how-to-play piano kit for a smooth start, and a pointer stick to help you master your keys with precision. Get ready to make beautiful music with this perfect set for any aspiring pianist! Lessons provided by the amazing Ms. Jenny! Package value: $150 Calgary, Lethbridge, Edmonton.

https://www.jennyyuen.com/

Petboarding near Marwayne, AB
CA$35

Thank you to Jana Hay with Mutts 'n Scruffs for her generous $100 gift card for folks to board pets if they are living in and around Marwayne, AB! It's especially awesome if you if you are travelling to/from Vegreville, Bonnyville, Cold Lake and/or Saskatchewan! Check them out at: https://www.muttsnscruffs.ca/

2 Full Day Lift Tickets to Marmot Basin, Jasper
CA$100

Enjoy a great day of skiing for two at Marmot Basin ski resort in Jasper! $300 value!

iFly 10 flight return flyer voucher - $300 value!
CA$100

Defy gravity and enjoy 10 wind tunnel experiences at iFly Calgary! Note that the voucher is only good for return flyers (last six months). Thank you to the Beran family for this generous donation!

Gift basket from Healing Homestead and Jennifer Toews
CA$40

In this lovely gift basket, you will find:

  • Ceramic mug and reusable teabag steeper with hanging stick valued at $27
  • Beeswax candle making kit, makes 5 candles. Valued at $20
  • Landmark Cinema Kid’s movie pack. Valued at $15 good for children 13 and under
  • Tim Horton $20 gift card 
  • 200 piece Bluegrass Band Puzzle with poster ages 6+. Brand new. Valued at $30


Beautiful Student Artwork!
CA$40

Ignite Grade 9 artist Kiyako N. created these 2, 8 1/2" x 11" stunning water colour paintings that will be framed for the winning bidder! Value: invaluable!

