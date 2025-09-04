Ignite Centre for eLearning Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
This beautiful piece depicting the Three Sisters in Canmore is a 12" x 16" Giclee print on canvas and has been generously donated by the Carter-Ryan Gallery in Canmore. It has been signed and dated by gifted Indigenous artist Jason Carter. $250 value. Funds for this item will go toward the Elder Gilman Cardinal Scholarship for Indigenous Education at Ignite. View online: https://www.carter-ryan.com/gicle-prints-on-canvas/three-sisters-reflection. Delivery in Edmonton, Calgary, Lethbridge.
This beautiful 3 book series is illustrated by Indigenous artist Jason Carter and written by Bridget Ryan from the Ryan-Carter Gallery in Canmore. The books are autographed by Jason and Bridget who support our upcoming auction. $60 value. https://www.carter-ryan.com/boo-books. Delivery in Edmonton, Calgary, Lethbridge.
Celebrate the Oilers with this awesome 21" x 27" framed print of best buddies Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. $250 value. Delivery in Edmonton, Calgary, Lethbridge.
Enjoy a guided snowshoe adventure for 2 in Waterton Lakes National Park with All Stone Adventures (Melissa Duggan & Jonathan Alston)! Amazing views and a unique experience! $150 value!
Get 5 friends together for one hour of virtual racing at DriVR in Lethbridge! $300 value!
Enjoy your hikes and rides with this NEW High Sierra Hydration Pack. Comfortable, convenient, with an expandable compartment and tuck-away sport flap! Thanks to Nancy Goebel for this donation! $50 value. Delivery in Edmonton, Calgary or Lethbridge.
Pack up your food and get ready for a great picnic with friends and family! This bag from the University of Calgary will keep your cool items cool and warm items warm! $30 value. Delivery in Edmonton, Calgary or Lethbridge.
This gently used Mountain Equipment backpack is perfect for hiking and travelling. With plenty of pocket and packing space, This awesome pack keeps life convenient on the trail or at your backcountry home away from home. $100 value
Grab this original, certified Stampeders jersey, autographed by Stamps defensive lineman Folarin Orimolade! $300 value!
Ignite Elder Kohkum Linda Piche-Gordon is generously donating/sharing her time, materials, and most importantly, her teachings behind ribbon skirts. This is an invaluable opportunity to learn from our kind, compassionate Elder. Funds raised will go to our Elder Gilman Cardinal Scholarship Fund: t.ly/buLwY Edmonton-area only.
This heavy duty, customized fire pit will add a terrific look and feel to any back yard! Donated by welder and Lauman family member Brandi Bittner, you won't want to miss out on this one! $300 value. Delivery in Edmonton, Calgary, Lethbridge.
Christmas is coming! Enjoy this beautiful stained glass decoration, kindly donated by Ignite friend Shelby Sheen, handcrafted by a local artisan in Canmore. Measures 14" x 10.5". This piece would be a lovely gift or look great in your own home! $100 value. Delivery in Edmonton, Calgary, or Lethbridge.
These two heaters are perfect for your garage! One is new in the box, the other used twice.
Delivery in Edmonton, Calgary, Lethbridge
Bring the spirit of the west home with this this beautiful gift package from Haida Gwaii:
Whether you enjoy a fun game of Blackjack or Craps, you'll be the life of the party with this NEW felt table cover! $25 value. Delivery in Edmonton, Calgary or Lethbridge.
This 33" x 27" lithograph print by Elmer W. Greene evokes the charm and tenacious love of floral prints that were all the rage through the 1930's and 1940's for home décor. Original frame, slightly worn but beautiful nonetheless. $200 value. Delivery in Edmonton, Calgary, and Lethbridge
Shop 'til your heart's content (or until you've spent the $100) with Amazon! Thanks to Judy Doolan for this donation. Delivery in Edmonton, Calgary, Lethbridge.
This art piece features a galvanized metal can that has been transformed into a decorative lantern or garden accent piece. The front is intricately cut by hand control using a plasma torch with a large damask-style pattern.
Thank you to artisan Sharnee Trafford for this beautiful donation, valued at $150! Deliver in Calgary, Edmonton, and Lethbridge. Shop local! HoldfaST Welding & Design: #holdfast_welding_n_design
Enjoy 4 dozen of Ms. Steph's (aka the Crazy Plant Lady) handmade purple potato perogies, made with love with purple potatoes freshly plucked from her own garden. Includes 2 Spragg's sausage links ($22 value) and one pound of butter! Yum! $75 value. Delivery in Edmonton, Calgary, Lethbridge
If you are an Edmonton Elks/Eskimos fan, you will want this invaluable 16" x 24" autographed print for your collection! Comes with certificate of authenticity. Delivery in Edmonton, Calgary, Lethbridge
You won't want to miss this Alberta rivalry game at Rogers Place with excellent seats on December 23rd! Seats in Section 11, Row 20, Seats 6 & 7! Thank you to Ignite parents Carolyn and Randy Lynch for this incredibly generous donation to our fall silent auction. Go Oilers! Go Flames!
Have a great day of fun and learning at the Telus Spark in Calgary! 4 General admission tickets - ~$100 in value!
Enjoy a movie and some fun at the South Edmonton Rec Room! Win this package and you will receive 4 Be Our Guest Passes at any Cineplex location for a free movie, PLUS 2 x 2 hour game cards to use at the South Edmonton Rec Room for fun and games! $114 value!
These foundational leadership books will inspire any aspiring or established leader:
$40 value - delivery in Edmonton, Calgary, Lethbridge.
Enjoy this youth pass for six weeks of swimming lessons with Wahoo Swim School, just outside of Edmonton! Valued at $175!
Brand new - never worn - Beautiful blue women's Air Athletic Running Shoes - Breathable Lightweight Walking Sneakers. Size 10.5. Low density PU material, soft texture, comfortable and lightweight, Excellent damping and anti-skid performance, can effectively absorb part of the reaction force, reduce the burden of the foot. $70 value! Delivery in Edmonton, Calgary, Lethbridge.
Have fun as the cast from the hit Crave original series face off against Oilers alumni at Rogeon January 23, 2026!! Seats TBA (lower bowl). Happily donated by Dr. Daylene :) More deets here: https://www.rogersplace.com/shoresy-classic-january-23-2026/
This NEW Harbinger Multi-Gym Elite is a portable gym system that can be used as doorway pull-up bars as well as for sit-ups, push-ups and dips. The Multi-Gym Elite targets arms, chest, core and back muscles with workouts that ensure maximum muscle engagement. its door frames up to 35" wide and up to 6" deep. Delivery to Edmonton, Calgary, Lethbridge
Discreet and simple design with adjustable aim for versatility. This recessed fixture comes complete with housing and trim.
Up your game with these new in-box tennis/pickleball shoes! Features:
$120 value! Delivery in Edmonton, Calgary, Lethbridge
If you are into checking out funky antiques and collectibles while strolling Whyte Ave in Edmonton, you'll definitely want to get your hands on these! Thanks to Margaret Metcalfe for this generous donation! Check them out at: https://www.facebook.com/junquecellaredm and https://www.instagram.com/junque.cellar/
Unlock your musical potential with this all-in-one piano starter bundle! Whether you're a beginner or looking to get back into the swing of things, this carefully curated kit has everything you need to start your piano journey. Inside, you'll find 3 online piano lessons to guide you step by step, an introductory piano book to learn the basics, fun and motivating stickers to personalize your learning experience, a handy how-to-play piano kit for a smooth start, and a pointer stick to help you master your keys with precision. Get ready to make beautiful music with this perfect set for any aspiring pianist! Lessons provided by the amazing Ms. Jenny! Package value: $150 Calgary, Lethbridge, Edmonton.
Thank you to Jana Hay with Mutts 'n Scruffs for her generous $100 gift card for folks to board pets if they are living in and around Marwayne, AB! It's especially awesome if you if you are travelling to/from Vegreville, Bonnyville, Cold Lake and/or Saskatchewan! Check them out at: https://www.muttsnscruffs.ca/
Enjoy a great day of skiing for two at Marmot Basin ski resort in Jasper! $300 value!
Defy gravity and enjoy 10 wind tunnel experiences at iFly Calgary! Note that the voucher is only good for return flyers (last six months). Thank you to the Beran family for this generous donation!
In this lovely gift basket, you will find:
Ignite Grade 9 artist Kiyako N. created these 2, 8 1/2" x 11" stunning water colour paintings that will be framed for the winning bidder! Value: invaluable!
