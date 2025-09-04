Ignite Centre for eLearning Silent Auction

This art piece features a galvanized metal can that has been transformed into a decorative lantern or garden accent piece. The front is intricately cut by hand control using a plasma torch with a large damask-style pattern.

Thank you to artisan Sharnee Trafford for this beautiful donation, valued at $150! Deliver in Calgary, Edmonton, and Lethbridge. Shop local! HoldfaST Welding & Design: #holdfast_welding_n_design