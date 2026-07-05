Ignite: Igne Siblings to Spain

About this event
**Fundraising Social in Support of WSAA's Members of Team Canada 2026**
Join us for an evening of fun, food, music, prizes, and community as we support the **Winnipeg Sikaran Arnis Academy (WSAA)** Members of **Team Canada 2026** on their journey to the **World Karate Championships in Cadiz, Spain** this October.
Our athletes have dedicated countless hours to training and have earned the honour of representing Canada on the world stage. Your support will help offset the costs of travel, accommodations, registration, and competition expenses.
Enjoy an exciting evening featuring:
• 50/50 Raffle
• Silent Auction
• Door Prizes
• Great Food
• Music & Dancing
Every ticket purchased and every donation made brings our athletes one step closer to achieving their dreams while proudly representing Winnipeg, Manitoba, and Canada.
Thank you for supporting our Team Canada athletes and helping make their journey to Cadiz, Spain possible!
**Together, let's help Team Canada bring home another world championship!**
Get ready to grab the mic, hit the high notes, and celebrate for an incredible cause!
This September 12th, we are turning up the volume at Club Happenings to celebrate Jake’s Birthday the best way we know how—with an epic Karaoke Night Fundraiser! TICKETS ARE $10/person
But we aren't just singing for fun; we are singing with a mission.
Every dollar raised directly supports the Igne Siblings; Lee Angela, Lynlyn & Red Jr. as they prepare to compete as Members of Team Canada on the world stage in Spain!
Whether you are a seasoned performer or a professional car-singers, come out for a night of music, celebration, and community support. Let’s help these local champions reach their dreams!
Entry is open to all ages from 6PM – 9PM, turning into an 18+ party from 9PM – 11PM.
See you all at CLUB HAPPENINGS, 114B (Lower Unit) Osborne St.!!!
"Can't attend the events? You can still make a direct impact! By purchasing a Support Ticket, you are directly sponsoring the Igne Siblings on their path to the world stage with Team Canada.
This ticket option is dedicated to our amazing supporters who are with us in spirit.
Thank you for helping us reach our goals!"
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!