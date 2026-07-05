Ignite: Igne Siblings to Spain

**Fundraising Social in Support of WSAA's Members of Team Canada 2026**

Join us for an evening of fun, food, music, prizes, and community as we support the **Winnipeg Sikaran Arnis Academy (WSAA)** Members of **Team Canada 2026** on their journey to the **World Karate Championships in Cadiz, Spain** this October.

Our athletes have dedicated countless hours to training and have earned the honour of representing Canada on the world stage. Your support will help offset the costs of travel, accommodations, registration, and competition expenses.

Enjoy an exciting evening featuring:

• 50/50 Raffle

• Silent Auction

• Door Prizes

• Great Food

• Music & Dancing

Every ticket purchased and every donation made brings our athletes one step closer to achieving their dreams while proudly representing Winnipeg, Manitoba, and Canada.

Thank you for supporting our Team Canada athletes and helping make their journey to Cadiz, Spain possible!

**Together, let's help Team Canada bring home another world championship!**