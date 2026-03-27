Hosted by

Stigma-Free Mental Health Society

About this event

illuminate: Champions for Change - Silent Auction

Two Air Canada Tickets (Anywhere in North America) item
Two Air Canada Tickets (Anywhere in North America)
$1,200

Starting bid

Jet off to your dream destination with two round-trip tickets- adventure, relaxation, or city vibes await. Pack your bags and make unforgettable memories anywhere across North America.

Cottage Stay in Whistler item
Cottage Stay in Whistler
$1,400

Starting bid

Escape to a cozy retreat in the heart of Whistler, surrounded by stunning mountain views and fresh alpine air. Whether it’s relaxation or adventure, this getaway is your perfect recharge.

Lunch with Dave item
Lunch with Dave
$1,000

Starting bid

Join Mr. Richardson, Director at Richardson International Limited and long time supporter of Ducks Unlimited Canada, for an inspiring and thoughtful exchange shaped by decades of leadership and philanthropy.

Share a relaxed, engaging lunch and dive into meaningful conversations about life, work, and happiness.

Lunch with Praveen item
Lunch with Praveen
$1,000

Starting bid

Join a seasoned entrepreneur and investor whose journey spans leadership roles, successful ventures, and being an early supporter of Bit Happier.

Enjoy a delightful lunch with Praveen, filled with stories, insights, and a touch of humour.

Art Piece by Deb Chaney item
Art Piece by Deb Chaney
$1,000

Starting bid

Own Playdate in the City, a captivating work by Deb Chaney from her Love is Love series, inspired by a striking exploration of the square grid.

A vibrant and meaningful piece that celebrates connection, creativity, and modern expression- perfect to elevate any space.

Little Kitchen Academy Experience (3 classes) item
Little Kitchen Academy Experience (3 classes)
$1,000

Starting bid

Treat a young chef to a hands-on culinary adventure with Little Kitchen Academy.
Fun, learning, and delicious creations- what’s not to love?

IPOP Pickleball Package item
IPOP Pickleball Package
$1,000

Starting bid

Serve up some serious fun with two 10-punch packs for open play, skills sessions, and more- perfect for building your game all year long.

Plus, enjoy a private 2-hour intro class for four with an IPOP coach- learn, play, and laugh your way into your new favourite sport!

Spa Package by Genevieve item
Spa Package by Genevieve
$1,000

Starting bid

Unwind, relax, and let the stress melt away with a luxurious spa experience by Genevieve- because you deserve to be pampered like royalty.

Warning: you may leave glowing, smiling, and refusing to go back to reality!

Four Annual Passes from the Vancouver Art Gallery item
Four Annual Passes from the Vancouver Art Gallery
$500

Starting bid

Step into a year of inspiration with unlimited access to stunning exhibitions and creative masterpieces at the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Perfect for art lovers or anyone who just wants to feel a little more cultured overnight!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!