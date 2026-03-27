illuminate: Champions for Change - Silent Auction

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Jet off to your dream destination with two round-trip tickets- adventure, relaxation, or city vibes await. Pack your bags and make unforgettable memories anywhere across North America.
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Escape to a cozy retreat in the heart of Whistler, surrounded by stunning mountain views and fresh alpine air. Whether it’s relaxation or adventure, this getaway is your perfect recharge.
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Join Mr. Richardson, Director at Richardson International Limited and long time supporter of Ducks Unlimited Canada, for an inspiring and thoughtful exchange shaped by decades of leadership and philanthropy.
Share a relaxed, engaging lunch and dive into meaningful conversations about life, work, and happiness.
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Join a seasoned entrepreneur and investor whose journey spans leadership roles, successful ventures, and being an early supporter of Bit Happier.
Enjoy a delightful lunch with Praveen, filled with stories, insights, and a touch of humour.
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Own Playdate in the City, a captivating work by Deb Chaney from her Love is Love series, inspired by a striking exploration of the square grid.
A vibrant and meaningful piece that celebrates connection, creativity, and modern expression- perfect to elevate any space.
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Treat a young chef to a hands-on culinary adventure with Little Kitchen Academy.
Fun, learning, and delicious creations- what’s not to love?
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Serve up some serious fun with two 10-punch packs for open play, skills sessions, and more- perfect for building your game all year long.
Plus, enjoy a private 2-hour intro class for four with an IPOP coach- learn, play, and laugh your way into your new favourite sport!
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Unwind, relax, and let the stress melt away with a luxurious spa experience by Genevieve- because you deserve to be pampered like royalty.
Warning: you may leave glowing, smiling, and refusing to go back to reality!
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Step into a year of inspiration with unlimited access to stunning exhibitions and creative masterpieces at the Vancouver Art Gallery.
Perfect for art lovers or anyone who just wants to feel a little more cultured overnight!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!