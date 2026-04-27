ISKCON Milton

Offered by

ISKCON Milton

About this shop

Festival Seva Opportunities

🍛 Prasadam Seva
$501

Sponsor the preparation and distribution of sanctified meals offered with devotion. This seva helps nourish all guests with Krishna prasadam, creating a spiritually uplifting experience for everyone.

0
🎂 Cake Sponsorship
$251

Offer a special celebratory cake for the festival, prepared and offered with devotion before being distributed as prasadam to all attendees.

0
🌸 Flowers Seva
$151

Contribute towards fresh flowers used for decorating the altar, enhancing the beauty and devotional atmosphere of the festival.

0
🌼 Morning Garlands
$108

Sponsor fresh garlands offered to the Lord in the morning, adding fragrance and beauty to the early worship.

0
🌺 Deities’ Garlands
$108

Offer beautiful handcrafted garlands for the Deities, a loving expression of devotion that adorns the Lord during the festival.

0
🍏 Fruits Seva
$51

Sponsor fresh fruits to be offered as bhoga and later distributed as prasadam to devotees and guests.

0
📿 Abhishek Seva
$51

Participate in the sacred bathing ceremony of the Deities by sponsoring abhishek items, an auspicious and purifying offering performed with devotion.

0
Add a donation for ISKCON Milton

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!