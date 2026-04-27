Festival Seva Opportunities

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Sponsor the preparation and distribution of sanctified meals offered with devotion. This seva helps nourish all guests with Krishna prasadam, creating a spiritually uplifting experience for everyone.
Offer a special celebratory cake for the festival, prepared and offered with devotion before being distributed as prasadam to all attendees.
Contribute towards fresh flowers used for decorating the altar, enhancing the beauty and devotional atmosphere of the festival.
Sponsor fresh garlands offered to the Lord in the morning, adding fragrance and beauty to the early worship.
Offer beautiful handcrafted garlands for the Deities, a loving expression of devotion that adorns the Lord during the festival.
Sponsor fresh fruits to be offered as bhoga and later distributed as prasadam to devotees and guests.
Participate in the sacred bathing ceremony of the Deities by sponsoring abhishek items, an auspicious and purifying offering performed with devotion.
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