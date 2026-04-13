No.9 Contemporary Art & the Environment

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No.9 Contemporary Art & the Environment

About this event

IMAGINING MY SUSTAINABLE COMMUNITY ART CAMP

39 Queens Quay E suite 100

Toronto, ON M5E 0A5, Canada

Art Camp Week 1 (August 10-14 / daily from 9:30AM-3:30PM)
$452

This registration covers one participant (aged 11-15) for the full week-long summer camp. You can purchase multiple tickets if you wish to enroll multiple participants while spots last; 10 students per week) HST tax is included.

Art Camp Week 2 (August 17-21 / daily from 9:30AM-3:30PM)
$452

This registration covers one participant (aged 11-15) for the full week-long summer camp. You can purchase multiple tickets if you wish to enroll multiple participants while spots last; 10 students per week) HST tax is included.

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