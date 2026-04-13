IMAGINING MY SUSTAINABLE COMMUNITY ART CAMP

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This registration covers one participant (aged 11-15) for the full week-long summer camp. You can purchase multiple tickets if you wish to enroll multiple participants while spots last; 10 students per week) HST tax is included.
This registration covers one participant (aged 11-15) for the full week-long summer camp. You can purchase multiple tickets if you wish to enroll multiple participants while spots last; 10 students per week) HST tax is included.
$
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