Hosted by
About this event
Join us for a free introductory session of Iman Explorers. This class gives your child the opportunity to experience the program, meet the group, and take part in games, activities, and storytelling before committing to future sessions. Please add your Childs name full name and age
This pass includes access to all Iman Explorers sessions. Ideal for families looking for consistency and deeper engagement, allowing children to build friendships, confidence, and a stronger connection with their deen over multiple sessions.Please add your Childs name full name and age
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!