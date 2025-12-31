Islamic Community Oakville

Islamic Community Oakville

Iman Explorers

1415 Third Line

Oakville, ON L6M 3G2, Canada

Iman Explorers – Free Trial Session (January 11 only)
Free

Join us for a free introductory session of Iman Explorers. This class gives your child the opportunity to experience the program, meet the group, and take part in games, activities, and storytelling before committing to future sessions. Please add your Childs name full name and age

Iman Explorers – Full Program Pass (4 Classes)
$20

This pass includes access to all Iman Explorers sessions. Ideal for families looking for consistency and deeper engagement, allowing children to build friendships, confidence, and a stronger connection with their deen over multiple sessions.Please add your Childs name full name and age

