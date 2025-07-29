eventClosed

IMC 2025 Silent Auction: Part 2!

Pickup Location

10 Camp Rd, McKellar, ON P2A 0B4, Canada

Violin Lesson with Elizabeth Andrews
CA$75

One hour online lesson with IMC Faculty Violin instructor Elizabeth Andrew. Value $150.00

Read Elizabeth's bio here:

https://www.campimc.ca/faculty/andrews.php

Bassoon/contrabassoon Lesson with Sam Banks
CA$75

One hour online lesson with IMC Faculty Bassoon instructor Samuel Banks. Value $150.00

Read Sam's bio here:

https://www.campimc.ca/faculty/banks.php

Oboe Lesson with Sarah Jeffrey
CA$75

One hour online lesson with IMC Faculty Oboe instructor Sarah Jeffrey. Value $150.00

Read Sarah's bio here:

https://www.campimc.ca/faculty/jeffrey.php

Oboe Lesson with Sarah Jeffrey #2
CA$75

One hour online lesson with IMC Faculty Oboe instructor Sarah Jeffrey. Value $150.00

Read Sarah's bio here:

https://www.campimc.ca/faculty/jeffrey.php

FGDP-30 Finger Drum Pad item
FGDP-30 Finger Drum Pad
CA$120

With ultra-sensitive Pads in an ergonomic layout perfect for finger drumming, the FGDP features a Tone Generator, internal speaker, and rechargeable battery that make it a true all-in-one instrument that you can play anywhere. Let your fingers make the rhythm! MSRP $270

*We thank Yamaha Canada for their generous donation of this item.*

https://ca.yamaha.com/en/products/musical_instruments/drums/finger-drum-pads/fgdp-30/index.html


FGDP-50 Finger Drum Pad item
FGDP-50 Finger Drum Pad
CA$200

The FGDP-50 is a dedicated finger drum instrument, with a built-in Tone Generator, speaker, and rechargeable battery. It is an advanced model of the FGDP series with more functions and a wider range of performance.

MSRP $400

*We thank Yamaha Canada for the generous donation of this item*

https://ca.yamaha.com/en/products/musical_instruments/drums/finger-drum-pads/fgdp-50/index.html


Bam Classic III Violin Case item
Bam Classic III Violin Case
CA$200

This sleek and lightweight BAM Classic 3 Oval Violin case - Green has a plush interior that features 2 bow holders and a removable interior accessory bag. The exterior has a collapsible music pocket, a separate shoulder rest pocket, subway handle and D-rings for either shoulder or back-pack straps.

MSRP $409.00

*We thank the Sound Post for their generous donation of this item*

https://www.thesoundpost.com/en/store/cases/violin/bam/classic/bam-classic-3-oval-green

2 Tickets to National Ballet "The Winter's Tale" item
2 Tickets to National Ballet "The Winter's Tale"
CA$200

Two tickets to the National Ballet of Canada's product of "The Winter's Tale", including post performance backstage tour. Ballet runs November 14-21, 2025. Exact date to be established with the winning bidder.

Value $350.00

*We thank the Ray Tizzard for his generous donation of this item*

https://national.ballet.ca/productions/2526/the-winters-tale/

Bam BonBon Hightech Violin Case item
Bam BonBon Hightech Violin Case
CA$350

Sweet like candy! The newest addition of stylish, durable cases from Bam. Triple ply high performance materials, lightweight, backpack straps.

MSRP $699.00

*We thank Bam for their generous donation of this item*

https://eu.bamcases.com/cover-case/bonbon-hightech-violin-case/

Camp Manitou Swag: Size Small
CA$80

Camp Manitou swag including a t-shirt, hoodie, toque and water bottle. Size Small.

Retail value $175.00

*We thank Camp Manitou for their generous donation of these items*

Camp Manitou Swag: Size Medium
CA$80

Camp Manitou swag including a t-shirt, hoodie, toque and water bottle. Size Medium.

Retail value $175.00

*We thank Camp Manitou for their generous donation of these items*

Camp Manitou Swag: Size Large
CA$80

Camp Manitou swag including a t-shirt, hoodie, toque and water bottle. Size Large.

Retail value $175.00

*We thank Camp Manitou for their generous donation of these items*

Camp Manitou Swag: Size Extra-Large
CA$80

Camp Manitou swag including a t-shirt, hoodie, toque and water bottle. Size Extra-Large.

Retail value $175.00

*We thank Camp Manitou for their generous donation of these items*

V-Moda Crossfade 3 Wireless Headphones item
V-Moda Crossfade 3 Wireless Headphones
CA$200

Crossfade 3 elevates our signature headphones series to a new level of performance. Enjoy exceptional Crossfade sound, retuned for the most immersive club experience yet. Listen for long sessions on the move with high-definition codecs and twice the battery life. Or go wired for the ultimate Hi-Res Audio quality at home and on stage. Whether you’re a performing DJ or a club music fan, Crossfade 3 delivers premium sound everywhere you live.

*We thank Roland Canada for their generous donation of this item*

MSRP $450

https://www.v-moda.com/us/en/products/crossfade-3-wireless

Four Free Lessons at Merriam Music #1
CA$50

Four Free lessons (in person or online) at Merriam Music. One certificate per person, for new enrollments only. Certificate expires Aug 31, 2026.

Retail value approximately $200.00

*We thank Merriam Music for their generous donation of this item*

https://www.merriammusic.com/

Four Free Lessons at Merriam Music #2
CA$50

Four Free lessons (in person or online) at Merriam Music. One certificate per person, for new enrollments only. Certificate expires Aug 31, 2026.

Retail value approximately $200.00

*We thank Merriam Music for their generous donation of this item*

https://www.merriammusic.com/

NXR Stainless Steel Tabletop Gas Pizza Oven
CA$100

The NXR Stainless Steel Tabletop Gas Pizza Oven is the ultimate
solution for pizza lovers

• Stainless Steel Construction
• Pizza Stone: Ceramic (Total Cooking Area: 169 sq. in.)
• Stainless Steel Burners: 12,000 BTUs
• Stainless Steel Firebox, Control Panel & Foldable Legs
• ABS Knob with Push & Turn Ignition
• Equipped with regulator for 1 lb. propane tank
• Bonus Accessories: 12-inch Pizza Peel, Pizza Cutter, Pizza server
*We thank Peter Milne for his generous donation of this item*
MSRP $200

