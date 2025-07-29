IMC 2025 Silent Auction: Part 2!

auctionV2.input.startingBid
One hour online lesson with IMC Faculty Violin instructor Elizabeth Andrew. Value $150.00
Read Elizabeth's bio here:
auctionV2.input.startingBid
One hour online lesson with IMC Faculty Bassoon instructor Samuel Banks. Value $150.00
Read Sam's bio here:
auctionV2.input.startingBid
One hour online lesson with IMC Faculty Oboe instructor Sarah Jeffrey. Value $150.00
Read Sarah's bio here:
auctionV2.input.startingBid
One hour online lesson with IMC Faculty Oboe instructor Sarah Jeffrey. Value $150.00
Read Sarah's bio here:
auctionV2.input.startingBid
With ultra-sensitive Pads in an ergonomic layout perfect for finger drumming, the FGDP features a Tone Generator, internal speaker, and rechargeable battery that make it a true all-in-one instrument that you can play anywhere. Let your fingers make the rhythm! MSRP $270
*We thank Yamaha Canada for their generous donation of this item.*
https://ca.yamaha.com/en/products/musical_instruments/drums/finger-drum-pads/fgdp-30/index.html
auctionV2.input.startingBid
The FGDP-50 is a dedicated finger drum instrument, with a built-in Tone Generator, speaker, and rechargeable battery. It is an advanced model of the FGDP series with more functions and a wider range of performance.
MSRP $400
*We thank Yamaha Canada for the generous donation of this item*
https://ca.yamaha.com/en/products/musical_instruments/drums/finger-drum-pads/fgdp-50/index.html
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This sleek and lightweight BAM Classic 3 Oval Violin case - Green has a plush interior that features 2 bow holders and a removable interior accessory bag. The exterior has a collapsible music pocket, a separate shoulder rest pocket, subway handle and D-rings for either shoulder or back-pack straps.
MSRP $409.00
*We thank the Sound Post for their generous donation of this item*
https://www.thesoundpost.com/en/store/cases/violin/bam/classic/bam-classic-3-oval-green
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Two tickets to the National Ballet of Canada's product of "The Winter's Tale", including post performance backstage tour. Ballet runs November 14-21, 2025. Exact date to be established with the winning bidder.
Value $350.00
*We thank the Ray Tizzard for his generous donation of this item*
https://national.ballet.ca/productions/2526/the-winters-tale/
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Sweet like candy! The newest addition of stylish, durable cases from Bam. Triple ply high performance materials, lightweight, backpack straps.
MSRP $699.00
*We thank Bam for their generous donation of this item*
https://eu.bamcases.com/cover-case/bonbon-hightech-violin-case/
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Camp Manitou swag including a t-shirt, hoodie, toque and water bottle. Size Small.
Retail value $175.00
*We thank Camp Manitou for their generous donation of these items*
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Camp Manitou swag including a t-shirt, hoodie, toque and water bottle. Size Medium.
Retail value $175.00
*We thank Camp Manitou for their generous donation of these items*
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Camp Manitou swag including a t-shirt, hoodie, toque and water bottle. Size Large.
Retail value $175.00
*We thank Camp Manitou for their generous donation of these items*
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Camp Manitou swag including a t-shirt, hoodie, toque and water bottle. Size Extra-Large.
Retail value $175.00
*We thank Camp Manitou for their generous donation of these items*
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Crossfade 3 elevates our signature headphones series to a new level of performance. Enjoy exceptional Crossfade sound, retuned for the most immersive club experience yet. Listen for long sessions on the move with high-definition codecs and twice the battery life. Or go wired for the ultimate Hi-Res Audio quality at home and on stage. Whether you’re a performing DJ or a club music fan, Crossfade 3 delivers premium sound everywhere you live.
*We thank Roland Canada for their generous donation of this item*
MSRP $450
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Four Free lessons (in person or online) at Merriam Music. One certificate per person, for new enrollments only. Certificate expires Aug 31, 2026.
Retail value approximately $200.00
*We thank Merriam Music for their generous donation of this item*
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Four Free lessons (in person or online) at Merriam Music. One certificate per person, for new enrollments only. Certificate expires Aug 31, 2026.
Retail value approximately $200.00
*We thank Merriam Music for their generous donation of this item*
auctionV2.input.startingBid
The NXR Stainless Steel Tabletop Gas Pizza Oven is the ultimate
solution for pizza lovers
• Stainless Steel Construction
• Pizza Stone: Ceramic (Total Cooking Area: 169 sq. in.)
• Stainless Steel Burners: 12,000 BTUs
• Stainless Steel Firebox, Control Panel & Foldable Legs
• ABS Knob with Push & Turn Ignition
• Equipped with regulator for 1 lb. propane tank
• Bonus Accessories: 12-inch Pizza Peel, Pizza Cutter, Pizza server
*We thank Peter Milne for his generous donation of this item*
MSRP $200
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing