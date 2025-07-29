IMC 2025 Silent Auction: Part 2!

With ultra-sensitive Pads in an ergonomic layout perfect for finger drumming, the FGDP features a Tone Generator, internal speaker, and rechargeable battery that make it a true all-in-one instrument that you can play anywhere. Let your fingers make the rhythm! MSRP $270

*We thank Yamaha Canada for their generous donation of this item.*

https://ca.yamaha.com/en/products/musical_instruments/drums/finger-drum-pads/fgdp-30/index.html



