Institute for Multidisciplinary Ecological Research in the Salish Sea

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Institute for Multidisciplinary Ecological Research in the Salish Sea

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IMERSS Merch Sales

Sticker item
Sticker
$3

Bumper sticker (3" diameter)

0
Biodiversity Art Cards (6-pack) item
Biodiversity Art Cards (6-pack)
$25

6 art cards by artist Kath Boake (2 of each design): 4.25" x 5.5"

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Mailing Cost - Stickers
$1.50

Mailing cost for sticker sales - choose this item to cover your mailing cost if you are ordering any number of stickers.

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Mailing Cost - 1-4 Card Sets
$6

Mailing cost for 1-4 card sets - choose this item to cover your mailing cost if you are ordering between 1 and 4 card sets + any number of stickers. (Note: If you are ordering more than 4 card sets, leave out mailing costs and we will be in touch to arrange shipment or pickup).

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