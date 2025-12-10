IMERSS Merch Sales

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Bumper sticker (3" diameter)
6 art cards by artist Kath Boake (2 of each design): 4.25" x 5.5"
Mailing cost for sticker sales - choose this item to cover your mailing cost if you are ordering any number of stickers.
Mailing cost for 1-4 card sets - choose this item to cover your mailing cost if you are ordering between 1 and 4 card sets + any number of stickers. (Note: If you are ordering more than 4 card sets, leave out mailing costs and we will be in touch to arrange shipment or pickup).
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