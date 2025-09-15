Social Impact Gala (6th Anniversary & Fundraiser)

Hosted by
About this event
$
Impact Gala: Celebrating 6 Years of Social Impact
Join us for an unforgettable evening as we mark 6 years of social change work and raise funds to support our work in 2026. Together, we’ll celebrate community, empowerment, and resilience while highlighting achievements of the past six years and building momentum for the future. The night will feature inspiring stories, special recognition, entertainment, food and culture.
Impact Gala: Celebrating 6 Years of Social Impact
Join us for an unforgettable evening as we mark 6 years of social change work and raise funds to support our work in 2026. Together, we’ll celebrate community, empowerment, and resilience while highlighting achievements of the past six years and building momentum for the future. The night will feature inspiring stories, special recognition, entertainment, food and culture.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!