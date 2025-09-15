Afro Women and Youth Foundation

Hosted by

Afro Women and Youth Foundation

About this event

Add a donation for Afro Women and Youth Foundation

$

Sales closed

Social Impact Gala (6th Anniversary & Fundraiser)

385 Haig St

Greater Sudbury, ON P3C 1C5, Canada

Social Impact Gala (6th Anniversary & Fundraiser)
$100

Impact Gala: Celebrating 6 Years of Social Impact
Join us for an unforgettable evening as we mark 6 years of social change work and raise funds to support our work in 2026. Together, we’ll celebrate community, empowerment, and resilience while highlighting achievements of the past six years and building momentum for the future. The night will feature inspiring stories, special recognition, entertainment, food and culture.

Table of 8
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Impact Gala: Celebrating 6 Years of Social Impact
Join us for an unforgettable evening as we mark 6 years of social change work and raise funds to support our work in 2026. Together, we’ll celebrate community, empowerment, and resilience while highlighting achievements of the past six years and building momentum for the future. The night will feature inspiring stories, special recognition, entertainment, food and culture.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!