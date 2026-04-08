The Social Fit Project

Hosted by

The Social Fit Project

About this event

Impact Market Sponsorship

250 Somerset St. E

Ottawa, ON K1N 6V5, Canada

Open Sponsorship
Pay what you can

Support the event how you can.

Title Sponsorship
$2,500

What it Covers: Venue support, major event logistics, top-level brand visibility.


Benefits: Top logo placement, featured recognition, speaking moment, social promotion, premium booth

Community Sponsor
$1,500

What it Covers: Resource area, signage, vendor support, wellness activations


Benefits: Logo on flyer and event materials, event mentions, booth space

Panel Sponsor
$1,000

What It Covers: Immigrant founder panel setup, moderator support, speaker gifts


Benefits: Recognition as panel sponsor, logo on panel signage, social mentions

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!