Impact Market Sponsorship

Hosted by
About this event
Support the event how you can.
What it Covers: Venue support, major event logistics, top-level brand visibility.
Benefits: Top logo placement, featured recognition, speaking moment, social promotion, premium booth
What it Covers: Resource area, signage, vendor support, wellness activations
Benefits: Logo on flyer and event materials, event mentions, booth space
What It Covers: Immigrant founder panel setup, moderator support, speaker gifts
Benefits: Recognition as panel sponsor, logo on panel signage, social mentions
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!