Improv Camp 2026

Would a payment plan better suit your needs? You can make a $250 deposit now to reserve your camper's spot, and we will email you to set up a payment plan that works for your situation.



A sample payment plan:

$250 Initial payment

$500 due on April 1st

$549 due on June 1st

Total cost: $1299



We are happy to find a plan that suits your needs. When you make your initial payment, Zeffy will ask if you would like to donate to their platform. Please note that this donation goes to them, not to us. :)