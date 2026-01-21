In Conversation with Yelena Popovic: Film, faith, and the enduring impact of the monastery

About this event
Enjoy the full program with dinner included.
Enjoy the full program with dinner included.
Enjoy the full program with dinner included.
Enjoy the full program with dinner included.
Enjoy the full program with dinner included.
Enjoy the full program with dinner included.
Enjoy the full program with dinner included.
Enjoy the full program with dinner included.
Enjoy the full program with dinner included.
Enjoy the full program with dinner included.
Enjoy the full program with dinner included.
Enjoy the full program with dinner included.
Enjoy the full program with dinner included.
Enjoy the full program with dinner included.
Enjoy the full program with dinner included.
Enjoy the full program with dinner included.
Enjoy the full program with dinner included.
Enjoy the full program with dinner included.
Enjoy the full program with dinner included.
Enjoy the full program with dinner included.
Enjoy the full program with dinner included.
Enjoy the full program with dinner included.
Enjoy the full program with dinner included.
Enjoy the full program with dinner included.
Enjoy the full program with dinner included.
Enjoy the full program with dinner included.
Enjoy the full program with dinner included.
Enjoy the full program with dinner included.
Enjoy the full program with dinner included.
Enjoy the full program with dinner included.
Enjoy the full program with dinner included.
Enjoy the full program with dinner included.
Enjoy the full program with dinner included.
Enjoy the full program with dinner included.
Enjoy the full program with dinner included.
Enjoy the full program with dinner included.
Enjoy the full program with dinner included.
Enjoy the full program with dinner included.
Enjoy the full program with dinner included.
Enjoy the full program with dinner included.
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