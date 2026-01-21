VMC MONASTERY FOUNDATION

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VMC MONASTERY FOUNDATION

About this event

In Conversation with Yelena Popovic: Film, faith, and the enduring impact of the monastery

3500 Bd du Souvenir

Laval, QC H7V 1X2, Canada

Table 1
$200

Enjoy the full program with dinner included.

Table 2
$200

Enjoy the full program with dinner included.

Table 3
$200

Enjoy the full program with dinner included.

Table 6
$200

Enjoy the full program with dinner included.

Table 7
$200

Enjoy the full program with dinner included.

Table 8
$200

Enjoy the full program with dinner included.

Table 9
$200

Enjoy the full program with dinner included.

Table 10
$200

Enjoy the full program with dinner included.

Table 11
$200

Enjoy the full program with dinner included.

Table 14
$200

Enjoy the full program with dinner included.

Table 15
$200

Enjoy the full program with dinner included.

Table 16
$200

Enjoy the full program with dinner included.

Table 17
$200

Enjoy the full program with dinner included.

Table 18
$200

Enjoy the full program with dinner included.

Table 19
$200

Enjoy the full program with dinner included.

Table 22
$200

Enjoy the full program with dinner included.

Table 23
$200

Enjoy the full program with dinner included.

Table 29
$200

Enjoy the full program with dinner included.

Table 30
$200

Enjoy the full program with dinner included.

Table 31
$200

Enjoy the full program with dinner included.

Table 32
$200

Enjoy the full program with dinner included.

Table 33
$200

Enjoy the full program with dinner included.

Table 34
$200

Enjoy the full program with dinner included.

Table 35
$200

Enjoy the full program with dinner included.

Table 36
$200

Enjoy the full program with dinner included.

Table 37
$200

Enjoy the full program with dinner included.

Table 38
$200

Enjoy the full program with dinner included.

Table 39
$200

Enjoy the full program with dinner included.

Table 40
$200

Enjoy the full program with dinner included.

Table 41
$200

Enjoy the full program with dinner included.

Table 42
$200

Enjoy the full program with dinner included.

Table 43
$200

Enjoy the full program with dinner included.

Table 44
$200

Enjoy the full program with dinner included.

Table 45
$200

Enjoy the full program with dinner included.

Table 46
$200

Enjoy the full program with dinner included.

Table 47
$200

Enjoy the full program with dinner included.

Table 48
$200

Enjoy the full program with dinner included.

Table 49
$200

Enjoy the full program with dinner included.

Table 50
$200

Enjoy the full program with dinner included.

Table 51
$200

Enjoy the full program with dinner included.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!