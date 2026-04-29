In The Loop: A Social Innovation Mixer for Edmonton’s Circular Economy

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About this event
Appetizers, treats, drinks, and a custom laser engraved name tag. Food options include vegan, gluten free, and halal choices. The bar features local brewery beer, wine, and alcohol free options (no high balls). No cash required.
Same as a regular ticket because many of the people who should be in this room are nonprofits, early stage social enterprises, and individuals doing important work without large budgets. We want the economics of attending to match the values of the event. If $25 is a barrier, $10 might not be.
If you have the means and feel inclined, help pay the way for a deserving someone to come while helping us ensure this isn't a 1 off event.
$
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