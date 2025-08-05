In the Soil Multi Arts Festival Part Two: Harvesting the Soil

Your Festival Pass gives you access to ALL festival events, subject to venue capacity.
IMPORTANT: After you purchase your Festival Pass you will receive a discount code should you wish to sign up for Michael Cicchini's, Journey of Chance, while spots last. This is a performance for one person at a time. Tickets for this event are VERY LIMITED and available on a first come first served basis. Please note that your pass does not guarantee entry to this specific event.
Friday 12 September 8pm @ the Robby: Celebrate the release of Carson McHone's album, Pentimento at this special listening party and sneak peak workshop performance featuring light, shadow, and dance.
Guest artist, Colleen Coco Collins will share an intimate opening set at 8pm. Pentimento listening party and performance to follow at 9pm.
Friday 12 September (6pm-11pm) & Saturday 13 September (11am-11pm) @ The Robby: An immersive audio visual storytelling experience.
This installation will be up and running throughout the 2-day festival and open to audiences of up to 8 people at a time. No ticket necessary, but feel free to let us know that you'll be stopping by!
Saturday 13 September 12pm @ The Robby: Video, poetry, and a collected collection of collectible stories.
Saturday 13 September 8pm @ The Robby: Video, poetry, and a collected collection of collectible stories.
Saturday 13 September 4pm @ MIWSFPA Studio C: Based on the history of Niagara Region, this play reimagines the Greek tale of Persephone.
Saturday 13 September 7pm @ MIWSFPA Studio C: Based on the history of Niagara Region, this play reimagines the Greek tale of Persephone.
Saturday 13 September 2pm @ MIWSFPA Studio C: A clown struggles to survive under the rule of a ruthless King.
Saturday 13 September 9pm @ MIWSFPA Studio C: A clown struggles to survive under the rule of a ruthless King.
Saturday 13 September 11am - 5pm @ The Robby: Join us for this year’s In the Soil Arts Festival in Downtown St. Catharines. Shop Small STC is hosting a curated outdoor market with dozens of handmade and hand-curated vendors.
The market will be set up behind The Robby, located behind Bridges Niagara (formerly Niagara Multicultural Centre) at 85 Church Street. Parking access via Raymond Street.
No ticket necessary, but feel free to let us know that you'll be stopping by!
Saturday 13 September 10pm @ The Robby: A closing night party, like no other featuring Radio Radio, Cages Deli (Del Stephen) and DJ Baby Boomer (Brian Foster), and special guest appearances.
This event and it's all-denim, (Canadian Tuxedo) theme is inspired by and dedicated to our dear friend, Kahlin Holmes. ❤️
Saturday 13 September 1pm @ The Robby: Tarot meets theatre in Journey of Chance: an interactive, choose-your-own adventure tarot performance for one!
Please Note this performance is for one person at a time and runs approximately 15-20mins.
Saturday 13 September 1:25pm @ The Robby: Tarot meets theatre in Journey of Chance: an interactive, choose-your-own adventure tarot performance for one!
Saturday 13 September 1:50pm @ The Robby: Tarot meets theatre in Journey of Chance: an interactive, choose-your-own adventure tarot performance for one!
Saturday 13 September 2:15pm @ The Robby: Tarot meets theatre in Journey of Chance: an interactive, choose-your-own adventure tarot performance for one!
Saturday 13 September 3:00pm @ The Robby: Tarot meets theatre in Journey of Chance: an interactive, choose-your-own adventure tarot performance for one!
Saturday 13 September 3:25pm @ The Robby: Tarot meets theatre in Journey of Chance: an interactive, choose-your-own adventure tarot performance for one!
Saturday 13 September 3:50pm @ The Robby: Tarot meets theatre in Journey of Chance: an interactive, choose-your-own adventure tarot performance for one!
Saturday 13 September 4:15pm @ The Robby: Tarot meets theatre in Journey of Chance: an interactive, choose-your-own adventure tarot performance for one!
Saturday 13 September 5:30pm @ The Robby: Tarot meets theatre in Journey of Chance: an interactive, choose-your-own adventure tarot performance for one!
Saturday 13 September 5:55pm @ The Robby: Tarot meets theatre in Journey of Chance: an interactive, choose-your-own adventure tarot performance for one!
Saturday 13 September 6:20pm @ The Robby: Tarot meets theatre in Journey of Chance: an interactive, choose-your-own adventure tarot performance for one!
