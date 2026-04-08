Front Row Centre Players Society
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Front Row Centre Players Society

About this event

Sales closed

In the Wings - FRC Silent Auction

Pick-up location

4619 6 St NE #1, Calgary, AB T2E 3Z6, Canada

Canadas Broadway Diner item
Canadas Broadway Diner
$25

Starting bid

🎭 Two (2) tickets to Broadway Show Tunes Dining Experience featuring World Class Singing Servers!

Ticket Information:
Canada's Broadway Diner's Greatest Hits: Anniversary Special in Calgary - Checkout

Value: $60.00

Framed Picture of Lab item
Framed Picture of Lab
$30

Starting bid

Artist: Dean Russo

Value: $200.00

Front Row Centre's Cabaret - A item
Front Row Centre's Cabaret - A
$10

Starting bid

🎭 Two (2) tickets to Calgary's premiere community theatre companies next show; Cabaret! subject to availability

Value: $60.00

Front Row Centre's Cabaret - B item
Front Row Centre's Cabaret - B
$10

Starting bid

🎭 Two (2) tickets to Calgary's premiere community theatre companies next show; Cabaret! subject to availability

Value: $60.00

Front Row Centre's Cabaret - C item
Front Row Centre's Cabaret - C
$10

Starting bid

🎭 Two (2) tickets to Calgary's premiere community theatre companies next show; Cabaret! subject to availability

Value: $60.00

Front Row Centre Season Tickets - A item
Front Row Centre Season Tickets - A
$25

Starting bid

🎭 Two (2) season tickets to Calgary's premiere community theatre companies next season; 2026/2027!

Value: $200.00

Front Row Centre Season Tickets - B item
Front Row Centre Season Tickets - B
$25

Starting bid

🎭 Two (2) season tickets to Calgary's premiere community theatre companies next season; 2026/2027!

Value: $200.00

Moveology - 1 Month Unlimited item
Moveology - 1 Month Unlimited
$25

Starting bid

MOVEOLOGY Group Fitness Studio: Move 1-month unlimited membership

Value: $240.00

Canadian Brewhouse: Burger Bash Voucher item
Canadian Brewhouse: Burger Bash Voucher
$50

Starting bid

Burgers up to 20 people! Beef patties, brioche bun. Toppings including lettuce, tomato, onion, burger sauce, pickles ($10 min purchase per guest, over 18 years of age).

Value: $350.00

Girl Guide Cookies item
Girl Guide Cookies
$25

Starting bid

1 Case of Chocolate/Vanilla Girl Guide Cookies (12 boxes)

Value: $130

Wine Basket Date Night item
Wine Basket Date Night
$40

Starting bid

Includes Ship and Anchor Gift Card ($100), White Wine, two wine glasses, assorted wine accessories, soap, candle

Value: $150.00

Mastercraft Tool Box - Pink item
Mastercraft Tool Box - Pink
$10

Starting bid

The Mastercraft Pink Mini Tool Box is an ideal tool storage solution for your home, garage or workshop. Its compact size and portability make this small tool box perfect for keeping your tools organized and easily accessible.

Value: $30.00

Textured Art Print item
Textured Art Print
$40

Starting bid

Urban Barn, inspired by Canadian coastal living, this acrylic painting is rendered in a natural palette as soothing as sandy walks on the beach.

Value: $250.00

Handmade Coasters item
Handmade Coasters
$20

Starting bid

A set (4) of handmade olive wood and resin coasters.

Value: $55.00

Aroma Therapy Pen item
Aroma Therapy Pen
$30

Starting bid

Handmade dyed box elder burl aroma therapy pen.

Value: $110.00

Untold Stories Theatre - Hello, Dolly! item
Untold Stories Theatre - Hello, Dolly!
$10

Starting bid

🎭 Two (2) tickets to Hello, Dolly! presented by Untold Stories Theatre

Untold Stories Theatre

Value: $60.00

Morpheus Theatre - Patience item
Morpheus Theatre - Patience
$10

Starting bid

🎭 Two (2) tickets to see Morpheus Theatre’s production of Gilbert & Sullivan’s comic operetta Patience.

Morpheus Theatre

Value: $50

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