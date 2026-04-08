In the Wings - FRC Silent Auction

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Starting bid
🎭 Two (2) tickets to Broadway Show Tunes Dining Experience featuring World Class Singing Servers!
Ticket Information:
Canada's Broadway Diner's Greatest Hits: Anniversary Special in Calgary - Checkout
Value: $60.00
Starting bid
Artist: Dean Russo
Value: $200.00
Starting bid
🎭 Two (2) tickets to Calgary's premiere community theatre companies next show; Cabaret! subject to availability
Value: $60.00
Starting bid
🎭 Two (2) tickets to Calgary's premiere community theatre companies next show; Cabaret! subject to availability
Value: $60.00
Starting bid
🎭 Two (2) tickets to Calgary's premiere community theatre companies next show; Cabaret! subject to availability
Value: $60.00
Starting bid
🎭 Two (2) season tickets to Calgary's premiere community theatre companies next season; 2026/2027!
Value: $200.00
Starting bid
🎭 Two (2) season tickets to Calgary's premiere community theatre companies next season; 2026/2027!
Value: $200.00
Starting bid
MOVEOLOGY Group Fitness Studio: Move 1-month unlimited membership
Value: $240.00
Starting bid
Burgers up to 20 people! Beef patties, brioche bun. Toppings including lettuce, tomato, onion, burger sauce, pickles ($10 min purchase per guest, over 18 years of age).
Value: $350.00
Starting bid
1 Case of Chocolate/Vanilla Girl Guide Cookies (12 boxes)
Value: $130
Starting bid
Includes Ship and Anchor Gift Card ($100), White Wine, two wine glasses, assorted wine accessories, soap, candle
Value: $150.00
Starting bid
The Mastercraft Pink Mini Tool Box is an ideal tool storage solution for your home, garage or workshop. Its compact size and portability make this small tool box perfect for keeping your tools organized and easily accessible.
Value: $30.00
Starting bid
Urban Barn, inspired by Canadian coastal living, this acrylic painting is rendered in a natural palette as soothing as sandy walks on the beach.
Value: $250.00
Starting bid
A set (4) of handmade olive wood and resin coasters.
Value: $55.00
Starting bid
Handmade dyed box elder burl aroma therapy pen.
Value: $110.00
Starting bid
🎭 Two (2) tickets to Hello, Dolly! presented by Untold Stories Theatre
Untold Stories Theatre
Value: $60.00
Starting bid
🎭 Two (2) tickets to see Morpheus Theatre’s production of Gilbert & Sullivan’s comic operetta Patience.
Morpheus Theatre
Value: $50
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