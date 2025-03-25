Inclusive Therapy: Embracing Neurodiversity and Developmental Differences.
General admission
$45.20
The ticket price is $40.00+ HST.
HST #1077967724RR0001
If you want to pay by cheque use the discount code ALTPAYMENT at checkout in the field titled "SUMMARY", and forward your confirmation email to [email protected]
The ticket price is $40.00+ HST.
HST #1077967724RR0001
If you want to pay by cheque use the discount code ALTPAYMENT at checkout in the field titled "SUMMARY", and forward your confirmation email to [email protected]
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!