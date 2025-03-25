Family Service Ontario

Hosted by

Family Service Ontario

About this event

Inclusive Therapy: Embracing Neurodiversity and Developmental Differences.

General admission
$45.20
The ticket price is $40.00+ HST. HST #1077967724RR0001 If you want to pay by cheque use the discount code ALTPAYMENT at checkout in the field titled "SUMMARY", and forward your confirmation email to [email protected]

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!