ILNS Holiday Gala Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
7071 Bayers Rd L153, Halifax, NS B3L 2C2, Canada
Starting bid
$200 towards an all-inclusive vacation package, cruise, or tour.
Starting bid
General admission to Two Orchestras Play Berlioz on Sunday, February 22, 2026.
Starting bid
Usable at any Rodd Hotel or Resort.
Starting bid
Grape Escape Wine Tour Certificate Valued at $150.
Starting bid
1 night stay in a Small Yurt or Lodge Room
Starting bid
Salt Air Nordic Spa & Wellness certificate. ($142 Value)
Starting bid
2 adults & 3 children(3-12)/seniors(65+)
Glow Halifax is running from November 20, 2025 to January 3, 2026 at the Halifax Exhibition Centre.
Starting bid
2 adults & 3 children(3-12)/seniors(65+)
Glow Halifax is running from November 20, 2025 to January 3, 2026 at the Halifax Exhibition Centre.
Starting bid
Glow Halifax is running from November 20, 2025 to January 3, 2026 at the Halifax Exhibition Centre.
Starting bid
2 tickets to Come From Away running from April 1st to May 24th, 2026.
Starting bid
Redeemable for any treatment, facial, or product ($200 Value)
Starting bid
One mini-session + 2 retouched digital photos
Starting bid
Buy one day pass with rental gear and get the second one free (three coupons).
Starting bid
One week of meals, 14 meals total.
Starting bid
Lash & Brow Package
Located inside Slayed Salon (1235 Barrington St)
Starting bid
1 spa pedicure
Starting bid
Wine Tasting for 4 Guests
Starting bid
Redeemable for a dozen cupcakes.
Starting bid
10 bottles of honey, including: Stingin’ Hot Honey: Original Edition (2), Stingin’ Hot Honey: Zombie Edition (1), Stingin’ Hot Honey: Red Lava Edition (2), Stingin’ Hot Honey: Cocoa Edition (3), and Wonderful Wildflower Honey: Nova Scotia Nectar Edition (2)
Starting bid
Curated Holiday Gift Box ($60)
DIY Garland: Sleigh Bells Ring ($58)
Starting bid
1 free 9' cake. Choose from 4 flavours and customize your design ($130 value)
Starting bid
All-you-can eat pizza and garlic fingers valid up to $100 before tax at Freeman’s Fairview (3671 Dutch Village Rd)
Starting bid
3 sea salts, cotton lobster apron, set of 4 cotton lobster napkins
Starting bid
Three flavours from Rudi’s Hot Sauce, ranging from mild to spicy: Sweet Mustard Bomb, Smoky Jalapeno Porcini, and Candy Reaper Burn
Starting bid
Valid for one free spray tan.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Set of 2 mugs
Starting bid
30 Tickets
Starting bid
30 Tickets
Starting bid
$30 Gift Certificate to Chain Yard Cider Tap Room (2606 Agricola St, Halifax)
Starting bid
2 garlands:
Starting bid
2 garlands:
Starting bid
Hand-poured 8oz Cranberry Candle & Coconut Wax
Starting bid
Starting bid
Pink Champagne candle with rose pedals + $50 gift card
Starting bid
4 x Non-alcoholic Boxcar ciders
Touque
Metal mug
Starting bid
Starting bid
11 x 14 print
Starting bid
11 x 14 print
Starting bid
11 x 14 print
Starting bid
Starting bid
Energy Orange Blossom Wellness Spray, Hydrate Mineral Mist, and Magnesium Peppermint Body Spray. Valued at $75
Starting bid
$50 gift card to their Dartmouth Location
Starting bid
Good for One Spray Tan - a mobile spray tan service provided in the convenience of your home, office, hotel, set, or venue of your choice
Starting bid
Good for One Spray Tan - a mobile spray tan service provided in the convenience of your home, office, hotel, set, or venue of your choice
Starting bid
Starting bid
$50 Gift Card to Honey & Ginger - You’re source for health food, supplements, natural beauty, and wellness products
Starting bid
Voucher for 4 X 750 mL bottles of their probiotic, non-alcoholic cocktails
Starting bid
2 X $25 gift cards to Good Robot
Starting bid
Gold Vermeil Maia Huggies earrings
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!