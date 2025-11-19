Hosted by

INDEPENDENT LIVING NOVA SCOTIA ASSOCIATION

About this event

ILNS Holiday Gala Silent Auction

Pick-up location

7071 Bayers Rd L153, Halifax, NS B3L 2C2, Canada

Maritime Travel Holiday Voucher item
$100

Starting bid

$200 towards an all-inclusive vacation package, cruise, or tour.

Symphony NS - 2 tickets to Orchestra's Play Berlioz item
$100

Starting bid

General admission to Two Orchestras Play Berlioz on Sunday, February 22, 2026. 

1 night stay at Rodd Hotels & Resorts item
$125

Starting bid

Usable at any Rodd Hotel or Resort.

Grape Escape Wine Tour Certificate item
$75

Starting bid

Grape Escape Wine Tour Certificate Valued at $150.

1 night at Cabot Shores Wilderness Resort item
$110

Starting bid

1 night stay in a Small Yurt or Lodge Room

Salt Air Nordic Spa & Wellness certificate item
$70

Starting bid

Salt Air Nordic Spa & Wellness certificate. ($142 Value)

Glow Gardens - Family Pass item
$55

Starting bid

2 adults & 3 children(3-12)/seniors(65+)  

Glow Halifax is running from November 20, 2025 to January 3, 2026 at the Halifax Exhibition Centre.

Glow Gardens - Family Pass
$55

Starting bid

2 adults & 3 children(3-12)/seniors(65+)  

Glow Halifax is running from November 20, 2025 to January 3, 2026 at the Halifax Exhibition Centre.

Glow Gardens - 2 X single pass item
$30

Starting bid

Glow Halifax is running from November 20, 2025 to January 3, 2026 at the Halifax Exhibition Centre.

Neptune Theatre - 2 tickets item
$40

Starting bid

2 tickets to Come From Away running from April 1st to May 24th, 2026.

Luma Clinic Gift Card item
$100

Starting bid

Redeemable for any treatment, facial, or product ($200 Value)

Lumi Studios Mini photography session item
$85

Starting bid

One mini-session + 2 retouched digital photos

East Peak - 2 for 1 day passes & rentals item
$60

Starting bid

Buy one day pass with rental gear and get the second one free (three coupons).

Factor Meals item
$90

Starting bid

One week of meals, 14 meals total.

Jaz You Up Lash & Brow Package item
$95

Starting bid

Lash & Brow Package 

Located inside Slayed Salon (1235 Barrington St)

Slayed Salon Pedicure item
$35

Starting bid

1 spa pedicure

Grand Pre Wine Tasting item
$30

Starting bid

Wine Tasting for 4 Guests 

Cupcakes from Cakes by Carrie item
$25

Starting bid

Redeemable for a dozen cupcakes.

Halifax Honey Company Gift Basket item
$90

Starting bid

10 bottles of honey, including: Stingin’ Hot Honey: Original Edition (2), Stingin’ Hot Honey: Zombie Edition (1), Stingin’ Hot Honey: Red Lava Edition (2), Stingin’ Hot Honey: Cocoa Edition (3), and Wonderful Wildflower Honey: Nova Scotia Nectar Edition (2)

Seek Gifts & Home Decor Gift Box + Hearth & Cove DIY Garland item
$50

Starting bid

Curated Holiday Gift Box ($60)

DIY Garland: Sleigh Bells Ring ($58)

Bizarre Wicks & Bakes Cake Voucher item
$65

Starting bid

1 free 9' cake. Choose from 4 flavours and customize your design ($130 value)

Freeman’s Little New York Pizza certificate item
$50

Starting bid

All-you-can eat pizza and garlic fingers valid up to $100 before tax at Freeman’s Fairview (3671 Dutch Village Rd)

South Shore Sea Salt “The Salty Lobster Basket” item
$50

Starting bid

3 sea salts, cotton lobster apron, set of 4 cotton lobster napkins

Rudi’s Hot Sauce item
$20

Starting bid

Three flavours from Rudi’s Hot Sauce, ranging from mild to spicy: Sweet Mustard Bomb, Smoky Jalapeno Porcini, and Candy Reaper Burn

Salt & Glow Spray Tan item
$90

Starting bid

Valid for one free spray tan.

Date Night Bundle item
$75

Starting bid

  • Takes Two" Charcuterie Box, Date Night Board from Sweet Cheesus ($60)
  • Cha Cha Charcuterie Halifax voucher for Chocolate Covered Strawberries ($50)
  • Maritime Chutney trio pack of lime, apricot, and apple chutneys ($25)
Kym’s Pottery Mugs item
$40

Starting bid

Set of 2 mugs

Halifax Transit Tickets item
$40

Starting bid

30 Tickets

$30 Chain Yard Cider Voucher item
$15

Starting bid

$30 Gift Certificate to Chain Yard Cider Tap Room (2606 Agricola St, Halifax)

Hearth & Cove DIY Garlands item
$55

Starting bid

2 garlands:

  • White Village ($45)
  • Merry Christmas ($75)
$65

Starting bid

2 garlands:

  • Silver White Winter ($60)
  • Vintage Ornament ($65)
The Coconut Box Candle item
$15

Starting bid

Hand-poured 8oz Cranberry Candle & Coconut Wax

The Coffee Lover Bundle: Wave Ceramic Mug + The Barn Coffee item
$50

Starting bid

  • Beige ceramic mug ($55)
  • 12 oz bag whole coffee beans
  • $25 gift card to The Barn in Mahone Bay
$45

Starting bid

Pink Champagne candle with rose pedals + $50 gift card

Maritime Cider Express Bundle item
$35

Starting bid

4 x Non-alcoholic Boxcar ciders

Touque 

Metal mug

Print

$100 VISA Gift Card item
$50

Starting bid

Lyndsay Hubley Art item
$20

Starting bid

11 x 14 print

Starting bid

11 x 14 print

Starting bid

11 x 14 print

Local Eats Bundle: Aroma Maya + Morris East + Cows item
$35

Starting bid

  • Aroma Maya Voucher for 6 Artisan Donuts ($25)
  • Morris East Free Pizza certificate ($20)
  • Cows gift card ($25)
Fika Wellness Co item
$35

Starting bid

Energy Orange Blossom Wellness Spray, Hydrate Mineral Mist, and Magnesium Peppermint Body Spray. Valued at $75

$50 Supplement World Dartmouth gift card item
$25

Starting bid

$50 gift card to their Dartmouth Location

Tan on The Run Spray Tan item
$40

Starting bid

Good for One Spray Tan - a mobile spray tan service provided in the convenience of your home, office, hotel, set, or venue of your choice

https://www.tanontherun.com/halifax

Car Bundle: O’Regan’s Perma-shine + Rubber Duck Car Wash item
$50

Starting bid

  • $50 Perma-Shine Gift Card & O’Regan’s Swag Bag
  • 2 Gold Washes ($34 value) from Rubber Duck
$50 Honey & Ginger Gift Card item
$25

Starting bid

$50 Gift Card to Honey & Ginger - You’re source for health food, supplements, natural beauty, and wellness products

Connected Craft Beverages item
$20

Starting bid

Voucher for 4 X 750 mL bottles of their probiotic, non-alcoholic cocktails

Good Robot Gift Cards item
$25

Starting bid

2 X $25 gift cards to Good Robot

Earrings from Twenty Seven Jewelry Co. item
$10

Starting bid

Gold Vermeil Maia Huggies earrings

