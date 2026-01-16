Indigenous Knowledge & Climate Action Symposium

About this event
Ticket for both days of the symposium. Does not include Takaya Tours paddle. Ticket includes lunch.
*all spots for the Canoe Paddle are sold out
Ticket for both days of the symposium. Does not include Takaya Tours paddle. Ticket includes lunch.
*all spots for the Canoe Paddle are sold out
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
This ticket does not include the Warrior Up! paddle with Takaya Tours and is for those interested in joining in for the rest of the days discussions and activities.
Reduced price for those with financial barriers. WBT Members are also welcome to choose this option.
Includes a Shoreline Walk ticket and lunch.
Includes a Shoreline Walk ticket and lunch.
Reduced price for those with financial barriers. WBT Members are also welcome to choose this option.
Ticket for both days of the symposium. Does not include Takaya Tours paddle. Ticket includes lunch.
*all spots for the Canoe Paddle are sold out
Ticket for both days of the symposium. Does not include Takaya Tours paddle. Ticket includes lunch.
*all spots for the Canoe Paddle are sold out
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Reduced price for those with financial barriers. WBT Members are also welcome to choose this option.
Includes a Takaya Tours canoe ticket and lunch.
Includes a Takaya Tours canoe ticket and lunch.
Reduced price for those with financial barriers. WBT Members are also welcome to choose this option.
Includes everything for both days of the symposium.
Includes everything for both days of the symposium.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!