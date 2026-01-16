Wild Bird Trust Of British Columbia

Hosted by

Wild Bird Trust Of British Columbia

About this event

Indigenous Knowledge & Climate Action Symposium

2649 Dollarton Hwy

North Vancouver, BC V7H 1B1, Canada

Day 1: Free for Tsleil-Waututh Participants - No Paddle
Free

Ticket for both days of the symposium. Does not include Takaya Tours paddle. Ticket includes lunch.

*all spots for the Canoe Paddle are sold out

Day 1&2: Free for Tsleil-Waututh Participants - No Paddle
Free

Ticket for both days of the symposium. Does not include Takaya Tours paddle. Ticket includes lunch.

*all spots for the Canoe Paddle are sold out

Day 2: Free for Tsleil-Waututh Participants
Free

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Day 1: No Paddle
$40

This ticket does not include the Warrior Up! paddle with Takaya Tours and is for those interested in joining in for the rest of the days discussions and activities.

Day 2: Reduced
$75

Reduced price for those with financial barriers. WBT Members are also welcome to choose this option.

Includes a Shoreline Walk ticket and lunch.

Day 2: Standard
$85

Includes a Shoreline Walk ticket and lunch.

Day 1+2: Reduced - no paddle
$115

Reduced price for those with financial barriers. WBT Members are also welcome to choose this option.

Ticket for both days of the symposium. Does not include Takaya Tours paddle. Ticket includes lunch.

*all spots for the Canoe Paddle are sold out

Day 1+2: Standard - no paddle
$125

Ticket for both days of the symposium. Does not include Takaya Tours paddle. Ticket includes lunch.

*all spots for the Canoe Paddle are sold out

SOLD OUT Day 1: Free for Tsleil-Waututh Participants
Free

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

SOLD OUT Day 1 Ticket: Reduced
$95

Reduced price for those with financial barriers. WBT Members are also welcome to choose this option.


Includes a Takaya Tours canoe ticket and lunch.

SOLD OUT Day 1 Ticket: Standard
$125

Includes a Takaya Tours canoe ticket and lunch.

SOLD OUT Day 1 + 2: Reduced
$160

Reduced price for those with financial barriers. WBT Members are also welcome to choose this option.

Includes everything for both days of the symposium.

SOLD OUT Day 1 + 2: Standard
$200

Includes everything for both days of the symposium.

Add a donation for Wild Bird Trust Of British Columbia

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!