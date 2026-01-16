Individual Donations

Hosted by
Dance rehearsal rooms are specialized spaces containing mirrored walls that allow dancers to view their choreographic movements. Rehearsing is necessary for putting on fabulous choreography and being able to view one's own movements as part of an ensemble is key to making the most of the countless hours of time invested by our dedicated dancers.
There is a cost to look so good on stage, specially when you have to dress a hundred people as well as the various dance groups! Costumes add splashes of colour and flair to a concert which helps showcase our choreography.
A stage set doesn't only add colour and drama to our concerts, it is also our home during the show run. Help us design beautiful meaningful set pieces to complement our sound and movements.
The VMC hires the best musicians at standard union rates. Whether it be violins for a Christmas concert or brass for a toe tapping Spring concert, musicians provide an enhanced musical experience for our audience members.
One of the biggest expenses of the VMC is the cost to create wonderful new choral arrangements. These arrangements are used not only by our Chorus but are made available to other choruses throughout North America as well. New arrangements provide us an opportunity to showcase the latest contemporary music which would not be otherwise available to our audience members.
The VMC has rehearsals with the entire orchestra during our final weeks before the concert run. Not only is it important for the band to get to know the songs, it is also a great opportunity for our singers to know how we interact with all the musical instruments. Help us sound the best we can!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!