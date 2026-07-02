Get Tickets

Cape Random Trust Inc.
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Three smiling hikers in puffy jackets and beanies walk forward against a blurred, light-colored background.
Cape Random Trust Inc.

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Cape Random Trust Inc.

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New Bonaventure

NL A0C 2S0, Canada

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$

General Admission (18-64)
$11.50

Duration: 60–90 minutes 
Experience type: Guided cultural walking tour 
Status: Actively bookable 

Senior's Admission (65+)
$9.20

Duration: 60–90 minutes 
Experience type: Guided cultural walking tour 
Status: Actively bookable 

Student & Youth (5-17)
$4.02

Duration: 60–90 minutes 
Experience type: Guided cultural walking tour 
Status: Actively bookable 

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