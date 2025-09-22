Indo-Pacific Foundation of Canada's Memberships

Valid for one year
Our Individual Membership is perfect for those looking to personally engage with our community and take advantage of the resources and networking opportunities we offer. Benefits include:
Enjoy early bird access & discounted admission to our events, including fundraisers, galas, conferences, and cultural performances.
Members have access to exclusive resources or materials related to the nonprofit’s mission or programs, such as research reports, toolkits, or educational materials.
Our Corporate Membership is designed for businesses and organizations that want to take a leading role in supporting our mission while enjoying enhanced benefits. Corporate members receive all the benefits of Individual Membership, plus:
Corporate members receive VIP access to special events, including exclusive invitations to high-profile receptions and private meetings with keynote speakers and industry leaders.
Greater discounts on admission to all events, including an additional discount for multiple attendees from the same organization.
Corporate members have the opportunity to participate in exclusive networking sessions with senior leaders, policymakers, and influential figures in the community.
Enjoy prominent recognition on our website, event materials, and annual reports.
Access to customized resources, including in-depth industry reports, specialized toolkits, and personalized support from our team.
Corporate members can involve their employees in volunteer opportunities and community initiatives, fostering team-building and corporate social responsibility.
