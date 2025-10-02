WIN a Set of System Equine Aluminum Jump Standards!

How to Enter: Free & Easy

Entry is FREE and requires NO PURCHASE of any kind.





Fill out the Official Entry on the Zeffy App





Provide your Name, Email Address, and Phone Number.





Limit: Only one (1) entry per person will be accepted during the Entry Period. Multiple entries will result in disqualification.





Optional Donation & Beneficiary





While entry is free, we are providing the optional opportunity to support our Team Canada - Eventing High Performance Team!





100% of all optional donations will be directed to the Team Canada - Eventing High Performance Team to support their training, travel, and competition expenses.





A donation will NOT increase your odds of winning. The winner will be selected randomly from all eligible entries, regardless of whether a donation was made.