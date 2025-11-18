Indoor Golf Tournament 2026

Includes entrance to the golf tournament, access to all additional games/entertainment, a drink ticket, and 3 empanadas. Additional Food and Drinks available for purchase.
There are ample games/entertainment you can make use of. These are games such as: ping pong, pool, foosball, duckpin bowling, darts, cornhole, putting green & ring game, giant jenga, and giant connect 4.
Includes access to all additional games/entertainment. Food and Drinks available for purchase.
There are ample games/entertainment you can make use of. These are games such as: ping pong, pool, foosball, duckpin bowling, darts, cornhole, putting green & ring game, giant jenga, and giant connect 4.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!