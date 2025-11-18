Indoor Golf Tournament 2026

2225 Erin Mills Pkwy #47

Mississauga, ON L5K 1T9, Canada

Golf Player
$90

Includes entrance to the golf tournament, access to all additional games/entertainment, a drink ticket, and 3 empanadas. Additional Food and Drinks available for purchase.


There are ample games/entertainment you can make use of. These are games such as: ping pong, pool, foosball, duckpin bowling, darts, cornhole, putting green & ring game, giant jenga, and giant connect 4.

Spectator
$20

Includes access to all additional games/entertainment. Food and Drinks available for purchase.


There are ample games/entertainment you can make use of. These are games such as: ping pong, pool, foosball, duckpin bowling, darts, cornhole, putting green & ring game, giant jenga, and giant connect 4.

Add a donation for Drawing Alegria Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!