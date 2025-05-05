Indulge 2025 - Silent Auction

Package includes a gift card for 3 Relume brow products, including one Full On Brow Pencil, one Everyday Lift Brow Pomade, and one Bright Eyes Brow Pomade. Retail value is $96.60. Laura Brows is a boutique brow studio with 2 locations in Calgary, one in Marda Loop and one in Ramsay. Here, you will find eyebrow and lash shaping, tinting, and lifting amongst other services as well as Relume Cosmetics, which helps everyone easily achieve beautiful, balanced and natural looking brows with very little makeup. Learn more at https://www.laurabrows.com/

Package includes a gift card for 3 Relume brow products, including one Full On Brow Pencil, one Everyday Lift Brow Pomade, and one Bright Eyes Brow Pomade. Retail value is $96.60. Laura Brows is a boutique brow studio with 2 locations in Calgary, one in Marda Loop and one in Ramsay. Here, you will find eyebrow and lash shaping, tinting, and lifting amongst other services as well as Relume Cosmetics, which helps everyone easily achieve beautiful, balanced and natural looking brows with very little makeup. Learn more at https://www.laurabrows.com/

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