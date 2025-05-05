Marda Loop Communities Association

Hosted by

Marda Loop Communities Association

About this event

Indulge 2025 - Silent Auction

Gift Certificate item
Gift Certificate
$25

Starting bid

$50 GC to Back and Body Health
Chew Chew Blue Gift Basket item
Chew Chew Blue Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

Blue gift basket from Chew Chew Paediatric Dentistry
$100 GC to Cabin Brewing item
$100 GC to Cabin Brewing
$25

Starting bid

Laura Brows Gift Pack item
Laura Brows Gift Pack
$15

Starting bid

Package includes a gift card for 3 Relume brow products, including one Full On Brow Pencil, one Everyday Lift Brow Pomade, and one Bright Eyes Brow Pomade. Retail value is $96.60. Laura Brows is a boutique brow studio with 2 locations in Calgary, one in Marda Loop and one in Ramsay. Here, you will find eyebrow and lash shaping, tinting, and lifting amongst other services as well as Relume Cosmetics, which helps everyone easily achieve beautiful, balanced and natural looking brows with very little makeup. Learn more at https://www.laurabrows.com/

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!