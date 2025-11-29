Hosted by

Inlet Skating Club of Port Moody

2025 Ice Show: Holiday Movie Night - Silent Auction

300 Ioco Rd, Port Moody, BC V3H 2V7, Canada

1 Hour Of Ice at Planet Ice item
1 Hour Of Ice at Planet Ice
$50

Starting bid

Worth $300 - Enjoy an ice rink all to yourself. Thank you Planet Ice Coquitlam for your generous donation!

Friday Night Bowling item
Friday Night Bowling
$20

Starting bid

Worth $99 - Enjoy a Friday night at Poco Bowl. Thank you Poco Bowl for your generous donation!

BRRRRR Basket Large item
BRRRRR Basket Large
$50

Starting bid

Worth over $400. Everything you need this winter to keep yourself warm, cozy and looking beautiful: Includes: Faux Fir Blanket, I Love Taylor Sweatshirt (M), Seranova Micro-needling set, Lise Watier Mascara, and many more beauty items

$50 Cactus Club Gift Card - 1 item
$50 Cactus Club Gift Card - 1
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a night out with great food and cocktails at Cactus Club

Sweet, Salty & Spicy Basket item
Sweet, Salty & Spicy Basket
$10

Starting bid

Worth over $80 includes: Fuel Cashews, Beer mustard, locally made hot sauce, chocolate cover pretzels and more!

