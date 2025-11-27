Innova Academy's Silent Auction

Elevate any occasion with the University Gift Basket, a generous and elegant collection of gourmet food selected for those who appreciate quality, flavour, and presentation. Whether you're searching for a refined gourmet gift basket, a thoughtful thank-you gift, or an impressive offering for birthdays, anniversaries, or corporate appreciation, this stunning food gift basket delivers on every level. Thoughtfully arranged in an XL keepsake rattan basket with handles, recipients will discover a curated mix of sweet and savoury delights—from Castello Brie and crisp water crackers, perfect for a sophisticated cheese board, to Cookie It Up artisanal cookies and Mary Macleod’s buttery shortbread. The indulgence continues with Dabble & Drizzle truffles, chocolate-covered biscuits, maple almonds, chili nut mix, and popcorn confections—finished with the smooth, rich notes of Hatch Coffee. Perfect for sharing or savoring solo, this gift basket is ideal for celebrations, client gifting, housewarmings, or any moment that calls for something extraordinary. Make a lasting impression with one of our most luxurious gourmet food gift baskets, designed to delight.





Value $255