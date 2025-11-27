Hosted by

Innova Classical Christian Academy

About this event

Innova Academy's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1000 Gorham St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 0A8, Canada

Item #1 - HUGO BOSS - Womens Scarf (Grey)
$40

Starting bid

Value $129

Item #2 - HUGO BOSS - Womens Scarf (Multicoloured)
$40

Starting bid

Value $129

Item# 3 - HUGO BOSS - Black Bracelet
$40

Starting bid

Value $99

Item #4 - HUGO BOSS Tie Clip + Cufflinks
$40

Starting bid

Value $99

Item#5 - HUGO BOSS Mens Tie - Grey Striped
$75

Starting bid

Value $249

Handmade in Italy

Item#6 - HUGO BOSS Mens Tie - Navy Striped
$75

Starting bid

Value $249

Handmade in Italy

Item #7 - HUGO BOSS Mens Tie Polka Dot
$90

Starting bid

Value $289

Handmade in Italy

Item#8 - Chanel CHANCE EAU TENDRE Eau de Toilette
$60

Starting bid

This gift set features the delicate and unexpected floral-fruity fragrance of CHANCE EAU TENDRE Eau de Toilette in a 1.7 oz bottle and a Twist and Spray you can take wherever you go. Presented in limited-edition holiday packaging.

Value $165

Item #9 - Wellness Basket
$150

Starting bid

$430 Value

Item #11 - Apple AirPods Pro 3
$160

Starting bid

Value $320

Item #10 - Aviator Ray Ban
$115

Starting bid

Value $228

Item #12 - Haircare Styling Kit
$280

Starting bid

Value $555

GOLD PRO FLAT IRON

POWERLIGHT DRYER

Clips/accessories



Item #13 - Haircare & Styling Basket item
Item #13 - Haircare & Styling Basket
$70

Starting bid

Value $136

OI BOX SH CON OIL (Davines)

CLIPS/Accessories

Detangler Brush

Item #14 - Hand Crafted Charm Bracelet
$40

Starting bid

Value $65

Item #15 - Chocolate Gift Basket
$70

Starting bid

Value $150

Item #16 - Fruit of the Land Festive Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Jams, Hot Chocolate, Brie and many other Gourmet Foods!

Value $100

Item #17 - Large Basket - Chocolate, Coffee & Gourmet Food
$75

Starting bid

Elevate any occasion with the University Gift Basket, a generous and elegant collection of gourmet food selected for those who appreciate quality, flavour, and presentation. Whether you're searching for a refined gourmet gift basket, a thoughtful thank-you gift, or an impressive offering for birthdays, anniversaries, or corporate appreciation, this stunning food gift basket delivers on every level. Thoughtfully arranged in an XL keepsake rattan basket with handles, recipients will discover a curated mix of sweet and savoury delights—from Castello Brie and crisp water crackers, perfect for a sophisticated cheese board, to Cookie It Up artisanal cookies and Mary Macleod’s buttery shortbread. The indulgence continues with Dabble & Drizzle truffles, chocolate-covered biscuits, maple almonds, chili nut mix, and popcorn confections—finished with the smooth, rich notes of Hatch Coffee. Perfect for sharing or savoring solo, this gift basket is ideal for celebrations, client gifting, housewarmings, or any moment that calls for something extraordinary. Make a lasting impression with one of our most luxurious gourmet food gift baskets, designed to delight.


Value $255

Item # 18 - Jibodu Food Donation
$125

Starting bid

Value $350

The Ultimate Natritional Wellness Bundle

3-pack Beef Bone Broth

3-Pack Chicken Bone Broth

3-Pack Mushroom and Seamoss Broth

3-Pack of Tallow (Beef, Suet and Leaf Lard)

Tallow Body Butter and Face Cream

Item #19 - Orchestra Collection - Set of Wine Glasses (4)
$10

Starting bid

Value $30

Item #20 - Nespresso Coffee and Espresso Machine $229
$115

Starting bid

Value $229

Item # 21 - Sonos Era 100 Speaker
$140

Starting bid

Value $290

Item # 22 - Queen Anne Silver Plated Platter
$50

Starting bid

Value $100

Item #23 - Apple HomePod $130
$65

Starting bid

Value $130

Item #24 - Kuhn Rikon Grill Pan
$40

Starting bid

Value $160

Item # 25 - Keurig & Coffee Bundle
$85

Starting bid

Value $170

Item #26 - Japanese Earthen Pot (4.2L)
$75

Starting bid

Value $209

Item # 27 - Japanese Earthen Pot (3L)
$65

Starting bid

Value $192

Item # 28 - Five Violin Lessons with Josh Tong
$100

Starting bid

Five Violin Lessons with Josh Tong. Children or adults are both welcome. You will need to rent your own instrument.

Valued at $200

Item #29 - Mark's Auto Service - Oil Change
$75

Starting bid

Mark's Auto Service - Oil Change

18563 Yonge St,

East Gwillimbury, ON

L9N 0A2


Valued at $150



Item # 30 - Mark's Auto Service - Oil Change
$75

Starting bid

Mark's Auto Service - Oil Change

18563 Yonge St,

East Gwillimbury, ON

L9N 0A2


Valued at $150



Item # 31 - Mark's Auto Service - Oil Change
$75

Starting bid

Mark's Auto Service - Oil Change

18563 Yonge St,

East Gwillimbury, ON

L9N 0A2


Valued at $150



Item #32 - Mark's Auto Service - Oil Change
$75

Starting bid

Mark's Auto Service - Oil Change

18563 Yonge St,

East Gwillimbury, ON

L9N 0A2


Valued at $150



Item #33 - 1-hour Tennis Lesson w/Jason Snider
$50

Starting bid

1-hour Tennis Lesson w/Jason Snider


Item #34 - 1-hour personal Training w/Sarah Snider Fitness
$50

Starting bid

1-hour personal Training w/Sarah Snider Fitness

Value $100

Item #35 - Aesthetic Treatments - The APSI Team
$250

Starting bid

The APSI Team - facial aesthetic treatments (skin care, chemical peels, botox, morpheus 8) $500

Item #36 - Toronto Maple Leafs signed jersey (Gardiner)
$100

Starting bid

Toronto Maple Leafs Signed Jersey

Jake Gardiner

Value $200+

Item #37 - A Pair of Toronto Maple Leafs Tickets
$120

Starting bid

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Buffalo Sabers

January 27th, 2026 @ 7pm

Section 321 Row 8


Value $240 for two tickets

Item # 38 - FULL WEDGE Golf Package
$350

Starting bid

Foursome @ Angus Glen

Full Wedge Sweater, Socks, Hat and Golf Towel.

Value $890

Item #39 - Lego Technic
$30

Starting bid

Value $60

Item #40 - Lego Botanicals
$60

Starting bid

Value $120

