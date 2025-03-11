Innova Circle Memberships 2025

Membership individu
CA$80

En devenant membre, vous bénéficiez de : ✅ Employabilité – Ateliers et ressources pour booster votre carrière ✅ Gouvernance – Formation et conseils pour une gestion efficace ✅ Accompagnement & services-conseils – Un soutien personnalisé pour vos projets ✅ Employability – Workshops and resources to boost your career ✅ Governance – Training and guidance for effective management ✅ Support & Advisory Services – Personalized assistance for your projects
Membership entreprise
CA$120

✅ Entrepreneurship – Support to launch and grow your business ✅ Entrepreneurs' Expo – Visibility and networking opportunities ✅ Governance – Training and guidance for effective management ✅ Support & Advisory Services – Personalized assistance for your projects
Business Address Membership
CA$216

Establish a professional presence with our Business Address Service, designed to enhance your company's credibility and operational efficiency. What We Offer: ✅ Business Address – Use our location as your official business address for correspondence and branding. ✅ Mail Handling & Forwarding – Receive and manage your business mail securely, with forwarding options available.
