Inscription Exposants 2026 Salon Steampunk de la capitale (copie)

This category of exhibitors includes all 2025 sellers of products and services to offer to steampunks and visitors. Remember that we will be at the begining of the month before Halloween and that the organization is emphasizing the opportunity to find unique costumes and accessories for this holiday at the salon. Exhibitors in this category will occupy one table (60 x 24 inches) in a 10 x 10 square feet space.
This category of exhibitors includes all 2025 sellers of products and services to offer to steampunks and visitors. Remember that we will be at the begining of the month before Halloween and that the organization is emphasizing the opportunity to find unique costumes and accessories for this holiday at the salon. Exhibitors in this category will occupy one table (60 x 24 inches) in a 10 x 10 square feet space.
Authors and collectors (no sale) 2026
$25
This category of exhibitors includes participants who wish to present their collections without sales. Exhibitors in this category will occupy a 60 x 24 inch table in a 10 x 10 square foot space.
This category of exhibitors includes participants who wish to present their collections without sales. Exhibitors in this category will occupy a 60 x 24 inch table in a 10 x 10 square foot space.
Associations, communities, clubs, etc. 2026
Free
This category of exhibitors includes all organizations wishing to showcase their communities and their activities. Exhibitors in this category will be able to choose to occupy a table in a space of 10 x 10 square feet).
This category of exhibitors includes all organizations wishing to showcase their communities and their activities. Exhibitors in this category will be able to choose to occupy a table in a space of 10 x 10 square feet).
Vendors double space
$75
This exhibitor category includes all vendors of products and services to offer steampunks and visitors in 2026. Remember that we will be at the beginning of Halloween month, and the organizers will emphasize the opportunity to find unique costumes and accessories for this holiday at the convention. Exhibitors in this category will occupy two tables (60 x 24 inches) in a space of approximately 10 x 20 square feet.
This exhibitor category includes all vendors of products and services to offer steampunks and visitors in 2026. Remember that we will be at the beginning of Halloween month, and the organizers will emphasize the opportunity to find unique costumes and accessories for this holiday at the convention. Exhibitors in this category will occupy two tables (60 x 24 inches) in a space of approximately 10 x 20 square feet.
Add a donation for Association Steampunk Province de QUébec
$
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