New member registration 2025 - Charles-Nagy gardens
2025 fee for half garden
CA$20
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
A garden of approximately 11 feet by 45 feet. Do not select a small garden.
A garden of approximately 11 feet by 45 feet. Do not select a small garden.
2025 small garden fee
CA$5
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
A garden of approximately 4 feet by 8 feet. Do not select a half garden.
A garden of approximately 4 feet by 8 feet. Do not select a half garden.
Deposit for the garden door access key .
CA$50
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
This deposit will allow you to get access to the garden. It is refundable when leaving the garden and returning the key.
This deposit will allow you to get access to the garden. It is refundable when leaving the garden and returning the key.
Half Garden Tiller Service
CA$25
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
At the beginning of the season (May), your land will be spaded with the tiller. It must be free of debris and the herbs must be cut. Your early registration allows us to be treated in priority. The price is 25$ for a half garden. Inapplicable for a garden.
At the beginning of the season (May), your land will be spaded with the tiller. It must be free of debris and the herbs must be cut. Your early registration allows us to be treated in priority. The price is 25$ for a half garden. Inapplicable for a garden.
Associate member
CA$10
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
If there is a person who regularly helps the main gardener other than the spouse, an additional contribution of $10 is required. Don't forget to write down their name as an associate member.
If there is a person who regularly helps the main gardener other than the spouse, an additional contribution of $10 is required. Don't forget to write down their name as an associate member.