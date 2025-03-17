Teaching Booklets

Inspiration Ministries

$15

This item must be included when ordering any book, booklet or CD that will be shipped outside Canada. Shipping to Canadian addresses is free!

Following Jesus - Booklet
$5

This teaching booklet is a great "follow-up" tool to give to new believers, or those interested in knowing what the Christian Life is all about.

Leading the Way Home - Booklet
$5

This booklet is intended to give practical and scriptural help for Christians to explain the way of salvation to those who do not know Jesus.

This Promise is Unto You - Booklet
$5

This booklet gives simple instructions on the purpose of the Holy Spirit Baptism and how to receive this gift.

The Gifts of the Spirit - Booklet
$5

This booklet provides an outline of the 9 Gifts of the Holy Spirit and some advice in their operation.

