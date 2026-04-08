INSPIRATIONS: A Storyteller's Summit

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About this event
Host: Michael Dargie (Marketer, Author, Podcaster)
What does it actually look like to move from student to working professional in creative industries? Michael Dargie breaks down how to position yourself, find opportunities, and navigate the uncertainty that comes after graduation.
Host: Kimberly Gray
Panelists: Bret Kenworthy, Regan Running Rabbit, Michael Dargie, and Keegan Dargie
Featuring Running Rabbit, a short documentary by Bret Kenworthy exploring identity, discipline, and resilience. Following the screening, panelists discuss navigating diverse creative careers across film, AI/tech, marketing, and beyond.
Host: Tyler McKinney
Guest: Regan Running Rabbit, MMA Fighter and Motivational Speaker
A live recording with open audience participation. Attendees are encouraged to engage directly in the conversation.
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