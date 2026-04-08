Homegrown Arts and Media Collective

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Homegrown Arts and Media Collective

About this event

INSPIRATIONS: A Storyteller's Summit

1301 16 Ave NW

Calgary, AB T2M 0L4, Canada

Lunch & Learn: From School to Career 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm
Free

Host: Michael Dargie (Marketer, Author, Podcaster)


What does it actually look like to move from student to working professional in creative industries? Michael Dargie breaks down how to position yourself, find opportunities, and navigate the uncertainty that comes after graduation.

Screening & Panel: Creative Paths in Practice 4:30 pm – 5:45
Free

Host: Kimberly Gray

Panelists: Bret Kenworthy, Regan Running Rabbit, Michael Dargie, and Keegan Dargie


Featuring Running Rabbit, a short documentary by Bret Kenworthy exploring identity, discipline, and resilience. Following the screening, panelists discuss navigating diverse creative careers across film, AI/tech, marketing, and beyond.

Live Podcast Recording: Voices of Resilience
Free

Host: Tyler McKinney

Guest: Regan Running Rabbit, MMA Fighter and Motivational Speaker


A live recording with open audience participation. Attendees are encouraged to engage directly in the conversation.

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