Inspired 2 Uplift USask: Valentine's Shop

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About this shop
This Valentine’s Day, say it with an eternal foil rose. 🌹
A love that never wilts deserves a rose that lasts forever.
Select your own pre-made bracelet. There's a variety of colours to pick from: blue, red, pink, and gold.
Make your very own DIY bracelet!
A card and candy? Yes, please! 😍🍭
Our Valentine’s Day candy cards are filled with sweet treats, hand-selected by the Inspired 2 Uplift team perfect for gifting, sharing, and spreading love.
Treat yourself or gift someone special a beautiful package of earrings ✨
Each set includes 3 pairs of unique, elegant studs, perfect for mixing, matching, and adding a touch of sparkle to any look. An easy, thoughtful gift they’ll love.
Stick the love everywhere! 💌✨
Choose from our Valentine’s Day sticker collection. Each package includes 2 adorable stickers. Perfect for gifts, cards, or journaling.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!