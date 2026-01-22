Inspired 2 Uplift USask

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Inspired 2 Uplift USask

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Inspired 2 Uplift USask: Valentine's Shop

Eternal Rose item
Eternal Rose
$2

This Valentine’s Day, say it with an eternal foil rose. 🌹

A love that never wilts deserves a rose that lasts forever.

Pre- Made Bracelet item
Pre- Made Bracelet item
Pre- Made Bracelet
$2

Select your own pre-made bracelet. There's a variety of colours to pick from: blue, red, pink, and gold.

DIY Bracelet Kit item
DIY Bracelet Kit
$2

Make your very own DIY bracelet!

Candy Card item
Candy Card
$2

A card and candy? Yes, please! 😍🍭
Our Valentine’s Day candy cards are filled with sweet treats, hand-selected by the Inspired 2 Uplift team perfect for gifting, sharing, and spreading love.

Valentine's Earrings item
Valentine's Earrings
$2

Treat yourself or gift someone special a beautiful package of earrings ✨
Each set includes 3 pairs of unique, elegant studs, perfect for mixing, matching, and adding a touch of sparkle to any look. An easy, thoughtful gift they’ll love.

Valentine's Stickers (2 pc) item
Valentine's Stickers (2 pc)
$1

Stick the love everywhere! 💌✨
Choose from our Valentine’s Day sticker collection. Each package includes 2 adorable stickers. Perfect for gifts, cards, or journaling.

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