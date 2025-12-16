InspireHER 2026: International Women’s Day Silent Auction

Hosted by
💰 Retail Value: 199 CA$
Bring home the gold standard of charcoal grilling with the Weber Original Kettle™ Grill (22″) — a timeless favourite known for performance, durability, and authentic smoky flavour.
Perfect for backyard gatherings, summer cookouts, and serious grill lovers, this iconic kettle grill delivers reliable heat control and generous cooking space in a compact, easy-to-move design.
💰 Experience Value: 400 CA$
B&B Niagara on the Lake
💰 Experience Value: 250 CA$
Treat your group to a memorable vineyard escape! This private wine experience for up to 10 guests includes a guided behind-the-scenes tour with a senior staff host and a curated tasting of three premium wines.
Sip, relax, and enjoy breathtaking vineyard and Lake Ontario views in a stunning winery setting — perfect for friends, celebrations, or a classy day out.
💰 Experience Value: 180 CA$
Round up your friends and step into the world of craft brewing! This group experience for up to 10 guests includes a behind-the-scenes brewery tour plus a tasting paddle of four delicious signature beers per person.
Discover how great beer is made, enjoy bold flavors, and soak in the vibrant Shed Brewery atmosphere — a perfect night out for beer lovers and fun-seekers.
💰 Experience Value: CA$
💰 Experience Value: 500 CA$
This prize is 1 hour of one-on-one coaching with Brenda Landry, President of Evoke Consulting.
Whether you are looking to climb the ladder or take on a new position, you must be seen and heard
as a leader. Working with Brenda, you will prioritize your development areas and begin by targeting
your highest priority.
Your program will be specifically designed to fit your needs. Coaching topics may include:
▪ Defining your personal branding
▪ Building strategic relationships
▪ Leading yourself and others through change
▪ Navigating corporate politics
▪ Feeling and expressing confidence
▪ Promoting your value
💰 Experience Value: 200 CA$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!