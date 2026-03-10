InspireHER test SA

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About this event
Starting bid
💰 Experience Value: 400 CA$
Escape to comfort and charm in the heart of wine country.
• Stay at Brockamour Manor
• Located in beautiful Niagara-on-the-Lake
• Warm, family-run bed & breakfast known for heartfelt hospitality
• Hosted by Diki and Alex — welcoming guests for decades
• Perfect for a romantic weekend, relaxing escape, or wine-country retreat
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