Instrument Lending Library

This $10 fee confirms your instrument loan for Semester 2. If you would like to further our mission of more music for more kids and support the maintenance and administration of the library, you can choose to add more to your ticket (it is set as pay what you can, minimum $10)! Fill out the name of the student the instrument is being loaned to below your ticket. If you are borrowing instruments for multiple students, please purchase one loan ticket per student.





We use Zeffy because they help non-profits like us by offering their services for free with no additional transaction fees. On the checkout page, there is an option to tip Zeffy to support their services. This defaults to 15% of your payment, but you can select "Other" in the drop down menu for the tip to change it to a lower number or zero. If you donate to Zeffy in error, Bandology cannot assist you in cancelling your donation to them, as the platform handles that money, not Bandology.