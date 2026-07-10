A collage of basketball team logos, with the "PREP U" logo prominently displayed in the center, is set against a black background.
Le circuit Préparatoire Basketball

Offered by

Le circuit Préparatoire Basketball

About the memberships

Integration/Renewal to the Prep U circuit

Division 1 - One-time payment
$2,700

A one-time payment of $2,700, covering the full team registration fee for Division 1 of the Prep U Canada circuit for the 2026–2027 season. No additional registration payments will be required.

Division 1 - First payment
$1,350

First installment of $1,350 toward the total registration fee of $2,700 for a team registered in Division 1 of the Prep U Canada circuit for the 2026–2027 season. A second installment of $1,350 will be due no later than September 15, 2026.

Division 1 - Second payment
$1,350

Second and final installment of $1,350, completing the total registration fee of $2,700 for a team registered in Division 1 of the Prep U Canada circuit for the 2026–2027 season.

Division 2 - One-time payment
$2,500

A one-time payment of $2,500, covering the full team registration fee for Division 2 of the Prep U Canada circuit for the 2026–2027 season. No additional registration payments will be required.

Division 2 - First payment
$1,250

First installment of $1,250 toward the total registration fee of $2,500 for a team registered in Division 2 of the Prep U Canada circuit for the 2026–2027 season. A second installment of $1,250 will be due no later than September 15, 2026.

Division 2 - Second payment
$1,250

Second and final installment of $1,250, completing the total registration fee of $2,500 for a team registered in Division 2 of the Prep U Canada circuit for the 2026–2027 season.

Women's Division - One-time payment
$2,100

A one-time payment of $2,100, covering the full team registration fee for the Women’s Division of the Prep U Canada circuit for the 2026–2027 season. No additional registration payments will be required.

Women's Division - First payment
$1,050

First installment of $1,050 toward the total registration fee of $2,100 for a team registered in the Women’s Division of the Prep U Canada circuit for the 2026–2027 season. A second installment of $1,050 will be due no later than September 15, 2026.

Women's Division - Second payment
$1,050

Second and final installment of $1,050, completing the total registration fee of $2,100 for a team registered in the Women’s Division of the Prep U Canada circuit for the 2026–2027 season.

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