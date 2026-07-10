Integration/Renewal to the Prep U circuit

Offered by
About the memberships
A one-time payment of $2,700, covering the full team registration fee for Division 1 of the Prep U Canada circuit for the 2026–2027 season. No additional registration payments will be required.
First installment of $1,350 toward the total registration fee of $2,700 for a team registered in Division 1 of the Prep U Canada circuit for the 2026–2027 season. A second installment of $1,350 will be due no later than September 15, 2026.
Second and final installment of $1,350, completing the total registration fee of $2,700 for a team registered in Division 1 of the Prep U Canada circuit for the 2026–2027 season.
A one-time payment of $2,500, covering the full team registration fee for Division 2 of the Prep U Canada circuit for the 2026–2027 season. No additional registration payments will be required.
First installment of $1,250 toward the total registration fee of $2,500 for a team registered in Division 2 of the Prep U Canada circuit for the 2026–2027 season. A second installment of $1,250 will be due no later than September 15, 2026.
Second and final installment of $1,250, completing the total registration fee of $2,500 for a team registered in Division 2 of the Prep U Canada circuit for the 2026–2027 season.
A one-time payment of $2,100, covering the full team registration fee for the Women’s Division of the Prep U Canada circuit for the 2026–2027 season. No additional registration payments will be required.
First installment of $1,050 toward the total registration fee of $2,100 for a team registered in the Women’s Division of the Prep U Canada circuit for the 2026–2027 season. A second installment of $1,050 will be due no later than September 15, 2026.
Second and final installment of $1,050, completing the total registration fee of $2,100 for a team registered in the Women’s Division of the Prep U Canada circuit for the 2026–2027 season.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!