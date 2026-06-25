MY Legacy Inc

Hosted by

MY Legacy Inc

About this event

Inter-Masjid Youth Basketball Tournament 2026

1775 Sismet Rd

Mississauga, ON L4W 1P9, Canada

Team TBD
Free

Be sure to finalize and agree on your team roster before registering; you’re signing up as a team for your masjid / musalla / organization.

Team TBD
Free

Be sure to finalize and agree on your team roster before registering; you’re signing up as a team for your masjid / musalla / organization.

Team TBD
Free

Be sure to finalize and agree on your team roster before registering; you’re signing up as a team for your masjid / musalla / organization.

Team TBD
Free

Be sure to finalize and agree on your team roster before registering; you’re signing up as a team for your masjid / musalla / organization.

Team TBD
Free

Be sure to finalize and agree on your team roster before registering; you’re signing up as a team for your masjid / musalla / organization.

Team TBD
Free

Be sure to finalize and agree on your team roster before registering; you’re signing up as a team for your masjid / musalla / organization.

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