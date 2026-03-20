Muslim Students' Association at McGill University

Hosted by

Muslim Students' Association at McGill University

About this event

Inter MSA Eid Fest

3480 Rue McTavish

Montréal, QC H3A 1X9, Canada

Meal ticket
Free

This ticket grants full access to the event, including entry to all activities and experiences. It also includes a meal (hamburger), along with a snack and a refreshing drink to enjoy during the event.

Snack ticket
Free

This ticket grants full access to the event, including entry to all activities and experiences. It also includes a snack and a refreshing drink to enjoy during the event.

Last minute ticket
Free

This ticket grants full access to the event, including entry to all activities and experiences. Snacks or refreshers are however not guranteed.

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