Foxy Fest 2026 Silent Auction | Supporting Interior Women's Centre Society - Kamloops Chapter

Value of $330 | Say goodbye to the hassle of shaving and hello to smooth confidence with a Full Back Laser Service from Foxy Box Laser + Wax Bar.





Known for their fun, welcoming vibe and professional services, Foxy Box helps you feel your best with treatments designed for comfort and care. This service is perfect for anyone looking for a low-maintenance grooming option and a little extra confidence boost.





Treat yourself (or someone else!) to the gift of smooth, carefree skin with this fantastic self-care experience.