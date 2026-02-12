Foxy Fest 2026 Silent Auction | Supporting Interior Women's Centre Society - Kamloops Chapter

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Starting bid
Value of $330 | Say goodbye to the hassle of shaving and hello to smooth confidence with a Full Back Laser Service from Foxy Box Laser + Wax Bar.
Known for their fun, welcoming vibe and professional services, Foxy Box helps you feel your best with treatments designed for comfort and care. This service is perfect for anyone looking for a low-maintenance grooming option and a little extra confidence boost.
Treat yourself (or someone else!) to the gift of smooth, carefree skin with this fantastic self-care experience.
Starting bid
Value $225 | Feel your best with a Laser Brazilian or French service from Foxy Box Laser + Wax Bar.
Known for their fun, welcoming atmosphere and expert services, Foxy Box helps clients feel comfortable, confident, and cared for. This treatment is a great opportunity to experience professional laser services from a trusted local studio.
Starting bid
$150 Value | Prioritize your health with a Pelvic Floor Basic Assessment & Functionality Session at Kamloops Fit Centre. This specialized session is designed to assess pelvic floor strength, identify functional needs, and provide guidance for improved core stability and overall wellness.
Ideal for anyone looking to enhance mobility, prevent discomfort, or strengthen their pelvic health, this session combines professional expertise with personalized care. Take a proactive step toward better health and well-being with this focused, supportive experience.
Starting bid
Enjoy a 60-minute massage with Miranda Hoffmann, RMT at Peak Wellness Collective.
This session offers a chance to take a break from the busy pace of everyday life and spend some time focusing on your well-being in a calm, professional setting.
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$150 Value | Enjoy a little luxury with this gift card to Gemini Salon in downtown Kamloops. Known for its modern, welcoming atmosphere and high-quality beauty services, Gemini offers a client-focused experience designed to help you look and feel your best. ✨
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$300 Value | For untraditional, laid-back couples who value genuine connection and intimate moments. My 3 promises to you; Communication + Intention + A safe space. I help couples + families freeze a moment in time with genuine and intentional photographs; all while making you feel comfortable, confident, and celebrated.
Starting bid
Capture a special moment with a mini photo session with Kamloops photographer Jenny Moyls. 📸
Known for her beautiful, natural photography style, Jenny creates a comfortable and enjoyable experience while capturing meaningful moments you’ll treasure for years to come.
Starting bid
Experience an unforgettable family adventure at the BC Wildlife Park.
This package includes 2 Adult and 2 Children Day Admission passes, offering the perfect opportunity to explore beautiful natural habitats and encounter incredible wildlife native to British Columbia and beyond. From powerful bears and elusive cougars to fascinating reptiles, there is something to captivate every member of the family.
Whether you are planning a special outing or looking for a memorable gift, this experience combines education, conservation, and outdoor fun in one remarkable day.
Passes expire December 1, 2026.
Starting bid
$75 Value | Get ready for action-packed excitement at Kamloops Fun Factor! This gift card unlocks a world of high-energy entertainment perfect for kids, teens, and the young at heart.
From arcade games and skill challenges to laughter-filled competition, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Whether you're planning a family outing, celebrating a birthday, or just looking for a fun way to spend an afternoon, this experience delivers nonstop entertainment.
Starting bid
$50 Value | Get ready for action-packed excitement at Kamloops Fun Factor! This gift card unlocks a world of high-energy entertainment perfect for kids, teens, and the young at heart.
From arcade games and skill challenges to laughter-filled competition, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Whether you're planning a family outing, celebrating a birthday, or just looking for a fun way to spend an afternoon, this experience delivers nonstop entertainment.
Starting bid
Get ready for thrills and scenic fun with two (2) day lift tickets for two (2) guests, perfect for hitting the bike park or exploring the trails of Sun Peaks this summer!
Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie looking to shred the slopes or just want a scenic day of hiking and fresh air, these lift tickets give you the flexibility to enjoy the mountain your way.
Grab a friend, soak up the views, and make some unforgettable summer memories with this versatile mountain adventure package!
Starting bid
Get ready for thrills and scenic fun with two (2) day lift tickets for two (2) guests, perfect for hitting the bike park or exploring the trails of Sun Peaks this summer!
Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie looking to shred the slopes or just want a scenic day of hiking and fresh air, these lift tickets give you the flexibility to enjoy the mountain your way.
Grab a friend, soak up the views, and make some unforgettable summer memories with this versatile mountain adventure package!
Starting bid
Take your next celebration to the next level with an Aerial Party for 12 people from Unity 253! Guests can try aerial hoop or pole in a fun, safe, and energetic environment led by expert instructors.
Perfect for birthdays, team-building, or just a unique way to get moving, this party promises laughter, thrills, and unforgettable memories for everyone involved. Whether you’re a beginner or just looking for a playful adventure, Unity 253 makes it an experience your group won’t forget.
Starting bid
$100 Value | Treat yourself or a loved one to a stylish shopping experience with a gift card to Far + Wide. Discover unique, thoughtfully curated clothing, accessories, and lifestyle pieces that combine quality, creativity, and local flair.
Perfect for fashion lovers or anyone looking to refresh their wardrobe with standout pieces, this gift card makes it easy to find something special. Bid now and enjoy the joy of choosing your next favorite find at Far
Starting bid
Indulge in a large basket packed with an assortment of beauty products generously donated by Shoppers Beauty Boutique inside Shoppers on Columbia Street!
This fabulous basket is filled with a variety of skincare, cosmetics, and self-care goodies—perfect for exploring new favorites or treating yourself to a little pampering.
Starting bid
Bring a touch of artisanal charm to your kitchen with this one-of-a-kind butter dish from Clay Sentric Studio, lovingly handcrafted by Karen Clark.
This unique pottery piece combines functionality with beautiful design, making it a perfect addition to your table or a thoughtful gift for someone who loves handmade treasures. Each curve and glaze tells the story of careful craftsmanship and creativity.
Starting bid
Start your mornings with a touch of handmade artistry! This set includes two handcrafted porcelain coffee mugs from Rising Sun Pottery.
Each mug is individually hand-drawn and glazed, featuring its own custom design element, meaning no two pieces are exactly alike. These unique mugs blend beautiful craftsmanship with everyday practicality, they are both dishwasher and microwave safe, making them perfect for daily use.
A wonderful addition to your mug collection or a thoughtful gift for someone who loves locally made, one-of-a-kind pottery. Sip, savor, and enjoy something truly special!
Starting bid
Enjoy your favourite drink in style with two handcrafted porcelain tumblers from Rising Sun Pottery.
Beautifully made by a local potter, these unique tumblers combine elegant craftsmanship with everyday function. Each piece has its own character, making them perfect for coffee, tea, or your favourite beverage while adding a touch of handmade artistry to your home. They are both dishwasher and microwave safe, making them perfect for daily use.
A wonderful find for pottery lovers or anyone who appreciates locally crafted, one-of-a-kind pieces!
Starting bid
Enjoy a curated assortment of wines from Privato Vineyard & Winery, featuring selections from both Privato and Privy labels. 🍷
Privato is celebrated for its beautiful vineyard setting and carefully crafted wines, while Privy offers small-lot, boutique-style wines that showcase unique flavors. This assortment is perfect for exploring the best of both collections.
Please note: Winner must present valid ID proving they are of legal drinking age when picking up this prize.
Starting bid
Calling all foodies! Treat yourself to a tasty experience with a $50 gift card to Noble Pig, plus some fun swag to show off your love for local flavor.
Whether you’re craving a hearty meal, a delicious snack, or just want to explore Kamloops, this gift pack has you covered. Perfect for a lunch date, a treat-yourself day, or a gift for someone who loves great eats and local charm.
Starting bid
$100 Value | Elevate your next meal with a gift card to Brownstone Restaurant, a local gem known for its elegant atmosphere and delicious, carefully crafted dishes.
Perfect for date nights, special occasions, or simply treating yourself to a night out, Brownstone combines exceptional cuisine with a warm, inviting ambiance. From expertly prepared mains to decadent desserts, every visit promises a memorable dining experience.
Starting bid
$50 Value | Treat yourself to a memorable dining experience with a gift card to Mitz Kitchen, one of Kamloops’ favourite spots for fresh, locally inspired cuisine.
Known for its creative comfort food, handcrafted cocktails, and welcoming atmosphere, Mittz Kitchen offers something for every palate. Whether you’re planning a relaxed dinner with friends, a date night, or a well-deserved evening out, this gift card makes it easy to enjoy exceptional food in a stylish setting.
Starting bid
$50 Value | Enjoy a delicious meal at Mr. Mikes, the go-to spot for hearty, satisfying comfort food. From sizzling steaks and juicy burgers to fresh salads and family favourites, there’s something to please every appetite.
Whether it’s a casual night out with friends, a family dinner, or a relaxed lunch break, this gift card makes it easy to enjoy tasty meals in a welcoming atmosphere.
Starting bid
$50 Mr. Mikes & $25 Canadian Brewhouse Value | Why choose just one when you can enjoy two great local spots? This package includes gift cards to MR MIKES SteakhouseCasual and The Canadian Brewhouse, giving you two delicious dining experiences to look forward to.
From hearty comfort food and classic steakhouse favourites at MR MIKES to the lively atmosphere, great eats, and cold drinks at The Canadian Brewhouse, this combo is perfect for date nights, catching a game, or a fun night out.
Starting bid
$100 Value | Turn your next tattoo idea into reality with a gift card to Falk Tattoos. Whether it’s your first piece or an addition to your collection, Falk Tattoos provides a professional, creative, and welcoming environment to bring your vision to life.
Perfect for anyone ready to make a bold statement or commemorate a special moment, this gift card opens the door to custom artwork and expert tattooing in downtown Kamloops.
Starting bid
$100 Value | Turn your next tattoo idea into reality with a gift card to Falk Tattoos. Whether it’s your first piece or an addition to your collection, Falk Tattoos provides a professional, creative, and welcoming environment to bring your vision to life.
Perfect for anyone ready to make a bold statement or commemorate a special moment, this gift card opens the door to custom artwork and expert tattooing in downtown Kamloops.
Starting bid
$100 Value | Turn your next tattoo idea into reality with a gift card to Falk Tattoos. Whether it’s your first piece or an addition to your collection, Falk Tattoos provides a professional, creative, and welcoming environment to bring your vision to life.
Perfect for anyone ready to make a bold statement or commemorate a special moment, this gift card opens the door to custom artwork and expert tattooing in downtown Kamloops.
Starting bid
Ready to add some new ink or start planning your next piece? This $100 gift card to Bigfoot Tattoos is the perfect way to bring your tattoo ideas to life.
Known for their talented artists and bold creativity, Bigfoot Tattoos is a favourite local studio for custom designs and quality work. Whether you’re adding to an existing collection or getting your very first tattoo, this gift card is a great start.
Starting bid
$50 value | Ready to turn your tattoo ideas into reality? This gift card to Mystic Moon Tattoos is the perfect opportunity to start planning your next piece.
Known for their talented artists and creative designs, Mystic Moon Tattoos offers a welcoming studio where your vision can come to life. Whether you're adding to an existing collection or getting your first tattoo, this gift card is a great way to begin the journey.
Starting bid
$50 value | Ready to turn your tattoo ideas into reality? This gift card to Mystic Moon Tattoos is the perfect opportunity to start planning your next piece.
Known for their talented artists and creative designs, Mystic Moon Tattoos offers a welcoming studio where your vision can come to life. Whether you're adding to an existing collection or getting your first tattoo, this gift card is a great way to begin the journey.
Starting bid
$50 value | Ready to turn your tattoo ideas into reality? This gift card to Mystic Moon Tattoos is the perfect opportunity to start planning your next piece.
Known for their talented artists and creative designs, Mystic Moon Tattoos offers a welcoming studio where your vision can come to life. Whether you're adding to an existing collection or getting your first tattoo, this gift card is a great way to begin the journey.
Starting bid
$165 value | Ready for some fresh ink? This auction item includes a 1-hour tattoo session voucher with artist and studio owner Megan Nicole at Studio Meraki.
Known for her creativity and attention to detail, Megan Nicole creates meaningful, custom tattoos in a welcoming studio environment. Whether you’re planning a small new piece or adding to an existing design, this session is a great opportunity to work with a talented local artist.
Starting bid
$50 value | Score big for your little ones with a gift card to Once Upon A Child! From adorable outfits to toys, books, and baby gear, this is your chance to snag amazing finds at even better value. Whether you're shopping for growing kiddos or hunting for hidden gems, this prize is perfect for families who love a good deal.
Starting bid
$50 vale | Wardrobe upgrade with a gift card to Plato’s Closet! Specializing in gently used clothes, shoes, and accessories for teens and young adults, it’s the perfect place to find trendy styles at unbeatable prices. Opening soon!
Starting bid
Go green and shop sustainably with a $40 gift card and merchandise from Our Footprints Eco Store & Refillery! Explore a wide range of eco-friendly products, from refillable household items and personal care essentials to unique zero-waste goodies.
Whether you’re looking to reduce your environmental footprint or discover thoughtful, sustainable gifts, this package makes it easy—and fun—to embrace a greener lifestyle.
Starting bid
Indulge in the cozy comforts of a gift basket from RiverBrew Café filled with café goodies and merchandise. This carefully curated basket includes premium teas, roasted coffee, and branded merchandise to brighten any morning or afternoon break.
Perfect for coffee and tea lovers, this basket brings a taste of RiverBrew’s warm, inviting café experience straight to your home.
Starting bid
Upgrade your wardrobe with this clothing and swag bundle from Red Wing!
Packed with stylish apparel and branded goodies, this bundle is perfect for fans of Red Wing or anyone looking to add a little rugged flair to their everyday look.
Starting bid
Show off your love for local craft culture with a swag bundle from Bright Eye Brewing.
This fun collection of Bright Eye merchandise is perfect for fans of the popular Kamloops brewery. Whether you’re repping your favourite local spot or adding some cool brewery gear to your collection, this bundle brings a little Bright Eye style wherever you go.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!