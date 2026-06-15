THEATRE EXPLORERS - 2026-2027

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REGISTRATION TUITION: $625.00 (Ages 8 to 10)
By completing this form a space will be held for your child in our program and you will have opted out of the volunteer program.
REGISTRATION TUITION: $525.00 after reduction.
(Ages 11+)
By completing this form a space will be held for your child in our program and you have agreed to volunteer for 5 hours for a $100 tuition reduction.
REGISTRATION TUITION: $425.00 after reduction
(Ages 11+)
By completing this form a space will be held for your child in our program and you would like to apply to volunteer for 10 hours for a $200 tuition reduction.
This registration form is reserved for M.C. only.
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