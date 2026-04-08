Atlantic Baptist Women

Hosted by

Atlantic Baptist Women

About this event

interMISSION 2026 Registration

333 Gorge Rd

Moncton, NB E1G 3H9, Canada

General Registration
$67

Enjoy the full program at the regular price.

Friday Supper at Crandall's Dining Room
$24.85

Chicken souvlaki, Greek salad, beverages, dessert

Saturday Lunch at Crandall's Dining Room
$19.05

Soup, sandwiches, beverages, dessert

Saturday Supper at Crandall's Dining Room
$23.32

BBQ pulled pork, potato wedges, beverages, dessert

Sunday Brunch at Crandall's Dining Room
$23.52

Brunch buffet, beverages

Double Room at Crandall
$171.83

Book a double room in the newly renovated on-campus residence at Crandall University during interMISSION. Breakfast in Crandall's dining room is included in the room price. Both people staying in the room must pay this amount.

Single Room at Crandall
$201.45

Book a single room in the newly renovated on-campus residence at Crandall University during interMISSION. Breakfast at Crandall's dining room is included in the room price.

Single Room with Washroom/Accessible Room at Crandall
$213.30

Book a single room with washroom/accessible room in the newly renovated on-campus residence at Crandall University during interMISSION. Breakfast at Crandall's dining room is included in the room price.

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