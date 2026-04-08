interMISSION 2026 Registration

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy the full program at the regular price.
Chicken souvlaki, Greek salad, beverages, dessert
Soup, sandwiches, beverages, dessert
BBQ pulled pork, potato wedges, beverages, dessert
Brunch buffet, beverages
Book a double room in the newly renovated on-campus residence at Crandall University during interMISSION. Breakfast in Crandall's dining room is included in the room price. Both people staying in the room must pay this amount.
Book a single room in the newly renovated on-campus residence at Crandall University during interMISSION. Breakfast at Crandall's dining room is included in the room price.
Book a single room with washroom/accessible room in the newly renovated on-campus residence at Crandall University during interMISSION. Breakfast at Crandall's dining room is included in the room price.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!