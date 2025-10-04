International Vegan Film Festival Tickets

November 1 is World Vegan Day, and the IVFF is celebrating over 80 years since the word "vegan" was coined to describe the distinct splinter faction of The Vegetarian Society and their newsletter.



The films in this program maintain a sensitivity to viewers who might otherwise be cautious about vegan films that depict the violent realities of our food and fashion industries -- safe for the tenderest of hearts, but come prepared to feel deeply for the animals on the screen!