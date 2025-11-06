Greater Fort Erie Chamber of Commerce

Hosted by

Greater Fort Erie Chamber of Commerce

About this event

International Women's Day 2026

912 Cherry Hill Blvd N

Ridgeway, ON L0S 1N0, Canada

Member Admission ($60+HST)
$67.80

NOTE: We use Zeffy, a free platform for nonprofits that ensures 100% of raised funds go towards our mission. Zeffy is funded solely by contributions from donors like you. Please consider supporting them at the end of your transaction, so they can continue to provide free software to us and thousands of other charities. You can select a different contribution amount by clicking "Other" in the dropdown. Thank you for supporting free fundraising for all nonprofits!

Non member Admission ($65+HST)
$73.45

NOTE: We use Zeffy, a free platform for nonprofits that ensures 100% of raised funds go towards our mission. Zeffy is funded solely by contributions from donors like you. Please consider supporting them at the end of your transaction, so they can continue to provide free software to us and thousands of other charities. You can select a different contribution amount by clicking "Other" in the dropdown. Thank you for supporting free fundraising for all nonprofits!

Members Table of 8 ($480+HST)
$67.80

NOTE: We use Zeffy, a free platform for nonprofits that ensures 100% of raised funds go towards our mission. Zeffy is funded solely by contributions from donors like you. Please consider supporting them at the end of your transaction, so they can continue to provide free software to us and thousands of other charities. You can select a different contribution amount by clicking "Other" in the dropdown. Thank you for supporting free fundraising for all nonprofits!

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Free
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Free

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