International Women’s Day Soirée

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Pierrefonds - Roxboro, QC H8Z 1X1
Celebrate the strength and grace of women with an unforgettable evening featuring the soulful live performance by Devis Xherahu, accompanied by Gojard Kodra on keyboard.
Join us for a prestigious family banquet at the renowned CASA Receptions in WestIsland. Experience an evening of fine dining, community, and world-class music as we honor the women who inspire us.
Couple’s Special: $280 (Save $20 when booking for two)
Children Ticket: 60$
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