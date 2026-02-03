Ambigu

Hosted by

Ambigu

About this event

International Women’s Day Soirée

13081 Boul Gouin O

Pierrefonds - Roxboro, QC H8Z 1X1

General Admission
$150

Celebrate the strength and grace of women with an unforgettable evening featuring the soulful live performance by Devis Xherahu, accompanied by Gojard Kodra on keyboard.

Join us for a prestigious family banquet at the renowned CASA Receptions in WestIsland. Experience an evening of fine dining, community, and world-class music as we honor the women who inspire us.

Couple Ticket
$280

Couple’s Special: $280 (Save $20 when booking for two)

Children Ticket
$60

Children Ticket: 60$

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