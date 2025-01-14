FAMILY SERVICES OF PEEL

Family Services of Peel International Women's Day GALA 2025

35 Brunel Rd

Mississauga, ON L4Z 3E8, Canada

General Admission INDIVIDUAL TICKET
$150
This includes a $50 donation tax receipt.
General Admission FULL TABLE (10 PEOPLE)
$1,400
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
This includes a $40 donation tax receipt (per person).
Platinum TITLE SPONSOR
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets
This sponsorship level includes: - Inside Front Cover (Full Page) Ad in Program - Commemorative Plaque - Vendor table - 10 Tickets (VIP-full table) to Event - Logo on Marketing Material - Banner near the stage - Sponsorship of 10 participants attending the event
Platinum SPONSOR
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets
This sponsorship level includes: - Back-Inside Cover (Full Page) Ad in Program - Commemorative Plaque - Vendor table - 8 Tickets to Event (VIP Table) - Logo on Marketing Material - Banner at the Event - Sponsorship of 8 participants attending the event
Gold SPONSOR
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 14 tickets
This sponsorship level includes: - Full Page Ad in Program - Commemorative Plaque - 8 Tickets to Event - Logo on Marketing Material - Banner at the Event - Sponsor 6 tickets for participants
Silver AWARD SPONSORS
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
This sponsorship level includes: - Half Page Ad in Program - Intro the Award Recipient - Commemorative Plaque - Logo on the Award - 6 Tickets to Event - Logo on Marketing Material - Banner at the Event - Sponsor 2 participants
Embrace EQUITY
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
This sponsorship level includes: - Half Page Ad in Program - Banner at Event - 4 Tickets to Event - Logo on Marketing Materials - Sponsor 2 participants
Community SPONSOR
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
This sponsorship level includes: - ¼ Page Ad in Program. - Logo on Marketing Materials - 4 Tickets to Event - Logo on Marketing Materials

