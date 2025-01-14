Family Services of Peel International Women's Day GALA 2025

This sponsorship level includes: - Half Page Ad in Program - Intro the Award Recipient - Commemorative Plaque - Logo on the Award - 6 Tickets to Event - Logo on Marketing Material - Banner at the Event - Sponsor 2 participants

This sponsorship level includes: - Half Page Ad in Program - Intro the Award Recipient - Commemorative Plaque - Logo on the Award - 6 Tickets to Event - Logo on Marketing Material - Banner at the Event - Sponsor 2 participants

More details...