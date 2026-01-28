Finance Forward: Women, Leadership and Economic Growth

Hosted by
About this event
Lunch included & charitable tax receipt provided.
To make the event as accessible as possible, we’ve introduced a sliding scale for ticket pricing. Corporate tickets are intended for organizations purchasing on behalf of their employees, while individual tickets are for attendees covering the cost personally.
Lunch included & charitable tax receipt provided.
To make the event as accessible as possible, we’ve introduced a sliding scale for ticket pricing. Corporate tickets are intended for organizations purchasing on behalf of their employees, while individual tickets are for attendees covering the cost personally.
Charitable tax receipt provided.
To make the event as accessible as possible, we are now offering virtual tickets. The panel discussion will be live-streamed, and the link will be shared with virtual attendees by email closer to the date of the event.
If you’d like to be notified if an in-person spot becomes available, please complete the form as though you’re purchasing a ticket. We’ll contact people in order of registration using the email address you provide.
Lunch included.
These tickets are reserved for AGF employees who will be attending the event in person.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!